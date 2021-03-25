Young Aberdeen duo Kieran Ngwenya and Kevin Hanratty join Cove on loan

Aberdeen pair Kieran Ngwenya and Kevin Hanratty have made loan moves across the city to League One Cove Rangers.

Ngwenya, 18, has come off the bench twice for the first team this season, making his debut against Ross County at Pittodrie in December.

He will help Cove fill the gap left after Harry Milne was ruled out long-term by injury.

Meanwhile, Hanratty has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Dons, although he has been in the squad for first-team matches.

🔴 Good luck to Kieran Ngwenya and Kevin Hanratty who have joined League One side Cove Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “I would like to thank Aberdeen for agreeing to allow us to work with Kevin and Kieran.

“They are players I rate highly and it’s good to add some quality to what is a tight squad because we have a lot of games to be played in a short space of time between now and the end of the season.

“Joining us will also give Kevin and Kieran the opportunity to gain more first team experience, so there are benefits for both clubs.”