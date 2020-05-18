Former Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness fears Scottish Leagues will be down to two by end of saga

Former Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness fears Scottish football may be reduced to two leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyness, who was at the Dons from 2001 to 2004, is concerned about the long-term implications the shutdown could have on Scotland’s national game.

Football has been suspended in Scotland since March 13 and with the possibility of matches taking place without fans for months to come, many clubs face a grim financial future.

Wyness said: “I do think there is going to have to be a complete recalibration, looking to one or two leagues maximum.

“I think that is going to be the financial reality.

“This has made everybody look at themselves starkly and realise that things may not go on or come back as normal.”

Wyness, who also worked as a chief executive at Everton and Aston Villa, says it is incumbent on the country’s two biggest clubs, Celtic and Rangers, to help protect the smaller SPFL teams.

He told BBC Sportsound: “Clubs like the Old Firm, and the top major clubs have got to really think about trying to divide the spoils of the game properly and equally.

“So that overall we try to get a more balanced and competitive league as that is what is going to get people back in again.

“It is going to take some big men and big women to do it and a real view of what is going to be best for the future, because now it really is make or break for the game.

“We have been repeating this problem with the same fault lines appearing in Scottish football every decade, but now we have got to face up to it and realise that the whole thing could be lost completely.

“If it isn’t going to happen now, it will never happen.

“If it just carries on limping along then we are going to be content to repeat the same mistakes and gradually go with a long, lingering and painful death.”

Meanwhile, Sten-housemuir chairman Iain McMenemy has accused the SPFL’s top-flight clubs of dictating the agenda after reconstruction plans resurfaced.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has been given the green light to explore the possibility of a temporary restructuring of the SPFL’s four divisions and was expected to outline her proposal at today’s SPFL board meeting.

This comes a little more than a week after the top-flight clubs had announced it was the wrong time for Scottish football to consider reconstruction.

McMenemy said: “It would have been better if they’d informed clubs that there was potentially something back on the table again.

“What concerns me even more is that the message from the EGM was that we should draw a line under what has happened over the last few weeks.

“We were to draw a line under these divisive issues, move on and come together.”

He added: “It’s important we find out what has been agreed and discussed, even if it has been dictated down the leagues to us from the Premiership once again.

“If they have come up with something, and they want us to discuss it and come up with a view, let us know as soon as they possibly can so that we don’t have another six weeks of civil war.”