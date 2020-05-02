40 years on: ‘You’ve let us down again’ anger over League Cup miss drove Fergie’s Aberdeen to 1979/80 Premier title

Scrawled in spray paint across Pittodrie’s Main Stand the message that greeted Aberdeen after another cup final loss was stark and clear: “You’ve Let Us Down Again.”

Confronted by that cutting fans’ assessment Sir Alex Ferguson, frustrated and angry, vowed it would never happen again.

Five months later, in May 1980, Aberdeen were crowned Scottish Premier Division champions.

Defender Willie Garner played more than 20 league games in that historic campaign.

A 5-0 defeat of Hibs at Easter Road 40 years ago tomorrow effectively sealed Aberdeen’s first league crown since 1955.

Garner, 64, believes the graffiti that greeted the Dons bus at Pittodrie on returning from a 3-0 League Cup final replay loss to Dundee United was a catalyst that helped ignite the title run.

Garner said: “Someone had spray painted ‘You’ve Let us Down Again’ on the wall at Pittodrie after the League Cup final loss to Dundee United.

“It was across the front wall and not far from the main door.

“When the bus pulled up to Pittodrie after the final we all saw it and it wasn’t nice.

“It riled the players but it really riled the manager who said to us all that would never happen again.

“We should have won the League Cup final at Hampden (0-0 draw) on the Saturday.

“In the midweek replay at Dens Park (neutral venue) we never turned up and Dundee United battered us.

“The previous season we had also lost the League Cup final (2-1 to Rangers).

“The season before that under Billy McNeill we lost the Scottish Cup final (2-1) and were narrowly pipped to the league by Celtic.

“To lose that replay to Dundee United was so disappointing as we knew we had the nucleus of a very good side.”

At one point in the 1979-80 Premier League campaign leaders Celtic held a huge advantage over Aberdeen at a time when there were only two points awarded for a victory.

Garner, who won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 1976 under Ally MacLeod, said: “After the final defeat to Dundee United we started to go on a run, but Celtic were still miles ahead.

“However, Celtic started faltering a bit and we began picking up points.

“Belief started coming into the camp, especially from the manager, that we could win the title.

“The whole mood in our camp changed and it seemed like Celtic weren’t dealing with it as well as we were.

“Suddenly the gap was down to six points and that became a target and you could feel the mood change in the dressing room.”

Following that League Cup final heartache against United, the Dons lost just two games in 13 before facing leaders Celtic.

Such was the sense of optimism within Parkhead for that match Celtic supporters brought champagne to celebrate a title win.

Aberdeen ensured it was put on ice with a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Drew Jarvie and Mark McGhee.

In catching up with postponed fixtures Aberdeen returned to Parkhead just 16 days later on April 21 and triumphed 3-1 with McGhee, Gordon Strachan and Steve Archibald all on target.

Celtic fans’ title-winning champagne would remain unopened that season.

Garner said: “The defining games were the wins at Parkhead where we went down there twice in a short spell and beat them.

“For the first of those two games at Parkhead some Celtic supporters were on the terracing with champagne bottles because if they beat us then they thought the league was won.

“And it probably would have been – but we beat them.

“Then later that month we went down to Parkhead again, this time on a midweek night, and beat them again. Celtic had totally lost it by then and the whole momentum swung towards us.”

The two victories at Parkhead were part of a 13-game unbeaten streak that would leapfrog the Dons to the top of the table ahead of a trip to Hibs on May 3 1980.

If Aberdeen could win at Easter Road and Celtic failed to defeat St Mirren at Love Street the title would be secured.

Aberdeen triumphed 5-0 courtesy of goals from Mark McGhee, Steve Archibald, Andy Watson and an Ian Scanlon brace.

Celtic, managed by former Dons boss McNeill, drew 0-0.

Garner said: “We went on a fantastic run that culminated with the title win at Easter Road.”

Garner made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Dons during that title-winning season.

However, he had to watch the win at Easter Road from the sidelines having lost the centre-back role to future Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish weeks earlier.

He said: “Going into April I fell out the team as Alex went into centre-half after playing central midfield for most of the season.

“I had suffered a leg break the previous season when playing in Bulgaria (3-2 European Cup Winners’ Cup first round, first leg) against Marek Dupnitsa.

“I was out for three months but got back into the side. However, there was always that emergence of big Alex so when the manager decided to play him in centre midfield I was happy. It was probably the first point the manager thought he needed a big player who is strong but can also play in the middle of the park.

“It worked for most of that season.”

Garner would move to Celtic in 1981 but returned to Pittodrie three years later as assistant manager to Ferguson after Archie Knox left to boss Dundee.

He got the offer from Sir Alex while player-manager at Alloa.

While No 2 to Fergie at Pittodrie Garner won every domestic honour in just two years.

He said: “At Alloa I was the youngest manager in Britain at just 27.

“The boss phoned and said he wanted me to come back as his assistant. I said ‘wow’.

“We won the league title, the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.”