Aberdeen winger Scott Wright travels to Manchester to see specialist over injury

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes faces a sweat over the fitness of attacker Scott Wright, who will today see a specialist in Manchester.

McInnes wants a second opinion on Wright following a recent scan amid concerns he is not recovering as expected.

Wright was ruled out of the 1-1 draw at Hamilton last night due to a groin injury suffered in training last week. It was hoped Wright, who also missed the 4-0 loss to Rangers, would recover quickly.

Wright’s absence was felt as Aberdeen struggled to break down bottom-placed Hamilton.

McInnes said: “Scott is going to see a specialist in Manchester today. It is just to get a better handle.

“Scott is not responding to the treatment and we want a second opinion on the scan he had.

“The initial scan suggested there wasn’t too much going on.

“But Scott has not been improving as we would have hoped so he will go get that second opinion.

“Hopefully it will be a bit clearer on the back of that but you would have to say the fact he hasn’t improved by this time might suggest there is something going on in there that might need to be dealt with.

“It would be a real blow for Scott and us if that is the case because he has been in such good form.”

Wright was one of seven players ruled out for the clash against a Hamilton side who had lost their last five league games.

Also out injured were Jonny Hayes, Dylan McGeouch and on-loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins.

Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan were also missing as they were self-isolating following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Scotland U21 squad.

Aberdeen jumped above Hibernian into third spot but McInnes admitted it felt like two points dropped.

He said: “It is a positive to go third again but on the balance of play and the mindset going there we went to win the game.

“It feels like two points dropped as I felt we did enough to win.

“After losing a goal from a wining position we still had more than 30 minutes to do something about it.

“We weren’t as free-flowing or in control of the game in the second half although we still looked like we had a goal in us.”

Aberdeen were coasting at 1-0 up at the break until Marios Ogkmpoe netted early in the second half.

After that it became a battle – although McInnes believes the equaliser should not have stood. He said: “My first thought for the goal was that it must be offside because we held our line.

“To get a free header so close to our goal then we had allowed them to go in.

“That is the reason we hold the line there.

“Ash is adamant that the two boys, Martin and Ogkmpoe, are ahead of him when the ball is struck.

“He looks half a yard or so from the angle I have seen although it isn’t conclusive.

“If it is offside we are disappointed.

“I don’t think it was a free-kick in the first place.

“It was the softest free-kick that you have ever seen.

“To lose a goal from their first attempt on goal is disappointing.

“From the goal it gives Hamilton oxygen and encouragement that they might get something from the game.”