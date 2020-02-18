Aberdeen Women push for promotion to SWPL1 as they build on title campaign

Promotion is again on the agenda for Aberdeen FC Women.

Back in Scottish Building Society Scottish Women’s Premier League 2, the ladies’ side aim to build on their title-winning campaign of last season and reach the top-flight.

They finished unbeaten, sweeping all before them in SWFL Division One North.

On their target this term, head coach Emma Hunter said: “It’s back-to-back promotions. We said right from the start when we took on the women’s team, that was always the aspiration. This season we’re going to try to get into the top league again.

“We’ve definitely got the squad capable of it. We just need to be mindful of consistency.

“The SWPL2 is arguably the most challenging in terms of competition.”

They start the season at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday at Cormack Park, where they will play their home games this season after relocating from Aberdeen Sports Village.

The Dons are on the lookout for another coach to help Hunter this season, after last season’s co-manager Harley Hamdani relocated to Australia at the end of last term. She has, however, built a strong squad ahead of the start of the new season, with four new faces joining the team at Cormack Park.

Amy Strath, a defender with experience playing abroad in America and Iceland, and Scotland under-17 international Jenna Penman will improve the Dons defence, while Beth McPherson has dropped down a tier from Forfar Farmington to be part of Hunter’s squad. Their fourth signing came last week, when ex-Hibernian and Spartans striker Zoe Johnstone signed on.

The work that has been done has been a challenge for Hunter, but with the arrival of another coach imminent, she feels the building blocks for further success are already in place.

Hunter added: “It’s been challenging. Myself and Harley worked closely together and that’s one of the positives about being co-managers. Nothing has dramatically changed as we have built that philosophy and playing style together.

“We miss him as a person, but it just means we need to continue where we left off. I have been on my own and if it had gone on for longer, then it would be difficult.

“It’s not been announced yet, but it looks like someone will be coming in during the next couple of weeks.”