Winning start for Aberdeen Women

Aberdeen FC Women made a promising start to the season with a 2-1 home victory against top flight Hearts in the group stages of the SWPL Cup at Cormack Park.

The Dons’ opening group game against Stirling University the previous weekend fell victim to the weather.

But Emma Hunter’s side got the campaign off to a flying start by defeating SWPL 1 side Hearts 2-1 yesterday.

Lauren Gordon opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Hearts were reduced to 10 players five minutes into the second half, when goalkeeper Emily Mutch was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The Jambos levelled in the 67th minute through Aisha Maughan but Eilidh Shore headed home the winner with 15 minutes to go.

Hunter said: “It was a difficult game in the conditions but we were really pleased to come away with the win.

“Both teams tried to play good football but the conditions turned it into more of a battle.

“We should have closed the game off after the sending off but we showed good spirit to hold on to the 2-1 lead.”

In the other match in Aberdeen’s group, Stirling University beat Boroughmuir Thistle 4-2.