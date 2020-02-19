Connor McLennan wants to experience Aberdeen winning Scottish Cup after hearing about glory days from family

Connor McLennan has heard all the glory stories of years gone by.

Now the Aberdeen winger wants to experience winning silverware for the club.

McLennan is set to feature against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in tonight’s Scottish Cup fifth round replay as the Dons look to move into the quarter-finals and a step closer to ending the 30-year wait to bring the trophy back to the Granite City.

Raised in Peterhead as an Aberdeen fan, the 20-year-old has heard plenty of tales about successes in the past from dad Brian and grandfather Norman.

McLennan hopes he can give his family fresh memories this season by helping the Reds claim the Scottish Cup.

He said: “I’ve heard plenty about the past and when the club won the Scottish Cup and other trophies.

“My granda and my dad are Aberdeen supporters and have spoken a lot about the past and unfortunately they haven’t seen many trophies won in recent years.

“So it would be great if we could take the Scottish Cup back to the city.

“We saw with the League Cup win in 2014 how the whole city came together and it would be good to experience something like that again.

“I couldn’t tell you all the finals my granda and dad have been to.

“One that’s always been mentioned was Gothenburg because my granda went, but my dad wasn’t allowed to go by granny, so he’s never allowed my granny and granda to forget that.

“There’s pressure as it is playing for Aberdeen to win trophies, without them harking on about me helping the club win trophies.

“If they do mention it and how it’s been a while since we won the Scottish Cup we can have a laugh about it.

“But it is good to hear about the successes the club had in the past and we want to win a cup this season and it’s one of our main focuses.”

Although McLennan believes the Dons can go all the way in the Scottish Cup, he is not getting ahead of himself.

For him the only focus at the moment is this evening’s clash in Ayrshire – and with what is at stake McLennan believes this game is the most important of Aberdeen’s season.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is massive to us and every season we’re looking to win a cup.

“We’re in a position now where we can get to the next stage of the competition and, as much as we feel we’re capable of going further, this is the only game we are focused on right now.

“I’d probably say this game is the most important of the season, but we’re getting to the business end of the season.

“Every game is important and this is the first of a lot of important games to come.”

Aberdeen dominated the first fifth-round meeting with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie 10 days ago.

However, they struggled to break Alex Dyer’s side down.

The 0-0 draw was the fifth straight game in which the Dons had failed to score.

Since then, Derek McInnes’ men have beaten Hamilton Accies 3-1 and lost 2-1 to Celtic and McLennan feels the mood has changed since their first meeting with Killie.

The man who was a late sub 10 days ago said: “It’s a tough game and being on the artificial pitch makes it a different type of game as well. They’ll have their crowd behind them as well and we didn’t quite get the result at Pittodrie and I think they’ll have a couple of other players back as well, so it will be tough.

“I do think the mood has changed because obviously there was a lot of outside noise talking about the lack of goals.

“But inside the camp we were always confident and we were working hard in training.

“And I think what we’ve done in the last couple of games has given us more confidence.

“It is important to keep having belief and I think the staff are really good at that.

“The spirit is always really high in training and we’re a close-knit group as a squad.

“So we keep each other’s spirits up – we were always confident we would start scoring again.”