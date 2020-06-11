Former Scotland midfielder Ian Wilson optimistic Aberdeen soccer school will be able to return in August

An Aberdeen soccer school hope to start coaching children again in August.

With schools shut and bans on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ian Wilson’s football coaching has been unable to operate since March.

However, with hopes that schools may reopen in a couple of months, Wilson is also optimistic that he will be able to run coaching camps for kids in the north-east.

The former Leicester, Everton, Besiktas and Scotland international midfielder started his coaching camps in 1999.

The ex-Peterhead manager is looking forward to when they may be able to return, even if there are still a few hurdles to be overcome.

Wilson said: “We’ll try to update people on our social media when we can. But we hope to be able to start up again in August when the schools return.

“We’re determined to rebuild and get going again because we’ve been around for a long time.

“Lots of people have been coming to us who are desperate to get back playing and coaching again.

“Obviously we’re under strict guidelines from the government in terms of how many people we can have in a group and we don’t know if sports centres will be open and allow us to use their facilities.

“We’re in touch with the relevant people about all these issues and it looks like August we will be able to restart, so hopefully that is the case.”