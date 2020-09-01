Willie Miller: The way Aberdeen sorted out fast-starters Hibs in Premiership augurs well for campaign

To be going into the first international break with three wins out of four in the Premiership is a very good start for Aberdeen.

There was a lot of pressure on the Dons because of a coronavirus regulation breach and a two-and-a-half-week delay following the opening-day defeat by Rangers.

When Derek McInnes’ side returned to action against St Johnstone last Thursday week, there were a lot of questions about how they would get on and the club had received a lot of criticism.

But the way to forget about criticism is to perform on the pitch and that’s exactly what the Reds have done.

Despite the disjointed preparation, they’ve beaten St Johnstone, Livingston and then Hibs on Sunday 1-0 to make it three wins out of four domestically.

Throw in a victory in the Europa League qualifying round against NSI Runavik and everyone at the club should be pleased with the position they are in heading into the first international break of the campaign.

In terms of Sunday’s victory at Easter Road, it was an assured and controlled display from the Dons.

After the first 20 or 25 minutes there wasn’t really any doubt in my opinion about the outcome.

The worry from an Aberdeen perspective was if the goal going to come and it did with Lewis Ferguson’s penalty.

Marley Watkins did the hard work to win it by charging down Martin Boyle and ultimately that made the difference.

It was a professional performance from the Dons.

In the second half, it looked as if Hibs didn’t have the guile to break the Reds down.

Aberdeen’s shape and organisation was very good and Jack Ross’ team struggled badly to make any kind of creative inroads.

The men from the Granite City saw the game out very comfortably and there were a number of good individual displays which contributed towards the defensive solidity.

Although Hibs struggled to create opportunities and cause problems, you have to give Aberdeen credit for that because they made it so difficult for them. The three centre-halves are getting used to playing in that formation and it worked well.

Tommie Hoban, Scott McKenna and Andy Considine all looked comfortable and dealt with Hibs’ forward players.

The Dons’ wing-backs also played their part in thwarting the threat from the wide areas.

After the first 20 minutes or so there was very little threat from the wings from the home side.

Matty Kennedy and Jonny Hayes played a major role in that by assisting the three centre-halves. Only once in the second period did Hibs have a clear opportunity when Drey Wright got in behind Considine, but he didn’t have the composure to take the chance.

The two sitting midfield players, Ferguson and McCrorie, played their part as well in protecting the backline as Aberdeen locked things up very well.

In goal, Joe Lewis didn’t have a save to make in the second half, which is an indication of how the Dons controlled the game.

The Reds didn’t have a huge number of chances themselves, especially in the second half, but they always looked more threatening and it was a deserved three points.

Hibs have been one of the top performers at the start of the season and getting a lot of plaudits, so for Aberdeen to go to Easter Road and sort them out as comfortably as they did augurs well for the future.