Stephen Glass’ judgement is crucial if potential Aberdeen signings like Christian Ramirez are to be successful.

The Dons are tracking the experienced Houston Dynamo striker.

Unless they have done research, it’s unlikely many people in Scotland would know much about the American international.

If Ramirez does come to Pittodrie – which would be subject to a work permit and striking a deal with Houston – you have to trust Glass’ knowledge of the game and his knowledge of the US market.

Fitting into how Aberdeen want to play

If he is targeting the 30-year-old, he must feel he will be able to fit into the Scottish game and the way the Dons are looking to play.

America could be an important market for Aberdeen with the links the club has across the Atlantic.

It’s down to Glass’ judgement to find the players who can come over and make a positive impact for the Dons.

His goal record in his career is pretty good, at an average of just over a goal every two games.

But, if he does join the Dons, it will be up to Ramirez to prove he is capable of scoring in Scotland.

I’m not in any way knocking the level he has played at in America, but it is a different style of game in this country that he will need to adapt to.

© Peter Joneleit/CSM/Shutterstock

The players Glass has already recruited are ones we’re well aware of in Scotland, so, if Ramirez is signed, we’ll need to wait and see what we can bring.

But there’s no doubt Aberdeen need to strengthen their striking options to try to score more goals.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has already been signed, but more is required and Ramirez may be the answer.