Willie Miller: Ryan Edmondson showed his Aberdeen potential with bravery on pitch

On-loan Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson did enough against Rangers to suggest he could be a strong signing.

However, fellow Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson should not be judged on a game where he was offered no support and left isolated.

There is no doubt teenager Edmondson introduced a physicality to the Dons attack when he was introduced for Anderson midway through the second half.

However, the delivery of balls to Anderson from his team-mates in the 1-0 loss was not acceptable.

Anderson clearly has a lot to offer Aberdeen and will show that.

Edmondson was only on the pitch for 25 minutes, but in that time showed he had enough to do a job for Aberdeen.

Edmondson looks athletic and very strong, and is also very mobile.

Another quality is that Edmondson also looks fearless as he bravely defended a corner very well to head clear.

On his introduction, the 19-year-old gave Rangers’ centre-backs plenty to think about and messed them up a bit.

You need that if you are being dominated up top.

However, the question is, can the England Under-19 international score goals at this level?

Obviously Sam Cosgrove, who is out for 10 weeks with a knee injury, has proven he can deliver goals consistently and hit 23 last season.

However, it is important to remember that when Cosgrove signed for Aberdeen from Carlisle United in January 2018, he had no track record of scoring. Look at him now.

The first sight of Edmondson leads me to believe the teen striker is a good recruitment for a short period of time.

He can add power, athleticism and is an option up top for manager Derek McInnes.

Edmondson came on for Anderson, who was given very little support during his time on the park.

Anderson must be judged when the team are playing better, have control in midfield and can play passes up to him. Then he can come off or spin round.

Anderson has already shown he knows the way to get the ball into the net.

It would be very harsh to judge him on the performance against Rangers. He needs to be judged when the team are motoring and playing against more inferior opposition than Rangers.

After almost five months football finally returned, but sitting inside Pittodrie with no supporters for a game against Rangers was a very strange experience.

Normally Pittodrie would be buzzing with a very competitive atmosphere from the stands.

The absence of supporters was reflected in a poor first-half performance from the Dons as they never got close enough to Rangers.

The Ibrox club had it pretty easy in terms of possession and kept the ball well.

The disappointing aspect for me in that first half was that Aberdeen were playing in a holding, passive mode which allowed Rangers to pass the ball about.

Although Aberdeen protected their goal well, it didn’t feel like a contest in the first half.

It felt more like a training game, instead of being competitive.

Thankfully it got better in the second half as they played a higher line and got in contact with the opposition. Rangers didn’t enjoy the same domination of possession after the break.

We know the financial gulf between Aberdeen and Rangers and Celtic is huge, but you have to be competitive at all times.

The flat first half was down to players having to cope with no fans.

However, players have to generate their own atmosphere. I have played in games when there have been low crowds and no noise.

You need to stir things up in the dressing room and on the park.

Players have to find ways to motivate themselves to make sure the lack of fans doesn’t affect performance.