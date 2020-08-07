Willie Miller: Premiership clubs must go further than Scottish Government advice to show game takes Covid seriously

Club legend Willie Miller today called for Aberdeen to launch a full investigation into how two players caught Covid-19.

Miller also wants Premiership clubs and chairmen to lay down more stringent coronavirus restrictions than the Scottish Government to ensure there is no repeat.

The Dons have been rocked by confirmation eight players will have to self-isolate – and miss three Premiership matches.

Two players, both asymptomatic, have tested positive and the first must isolate for 10 days.

In line with government guidance and procedures from the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group, the other positive player and six further players who were in close proximity with the two positive cases must isolate for 14 days.

It is understood some or all of the players may have been in a city centre bar at the weekend and a Scottish Government statement has confirmed rules were broken.

Aberdeen training yesterday had to be cancelled, while Health Minister Joe Fitzpatrick has demanded a meeting with football bosses today over the incident.

The players in question will miss tomorrow’s clash with St Johnstone, as well as games against Hamilton and Celtic.

Miller said: “Aberdeen must launch a full investigation into this.

“We cannot have the league on the edge of not knowing if games can go ahead or not.

“The good news is the game against St Johnstone is still going ahead and the SPFL programme is not being disrupted.

“Although there are government guidelines that have been put forward for the best interests of Scottish football, we have to go beyond that.

“Scottish clubs and chairmen should take even more stringent measures to ensure the game can continue.

“For the good of Scottish football, clubs and chairmen must be even stronger than what the government are saying.

“If things are just taken to a certain point and cases reoccur, I fear football will have to be stopped.

“I urge all chairmen to listen to what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is saying, but then go beyond those protocols to make sure the health of Scottish football is intact.

“The important thing is making sure Scottish football can continue and hopefully get to some stage where supporters will be allowed back into games.

“Incidents like this are going to put pressure on the government to be more stringent and perhaps curtain football in Scotland.

“There is a huge responsibility now on clubs, and all chairmen, to make sure the players stay in that safe bio bubble that they are supposed to be in.

“If that can be achieved then we can look forward to football continuing in the future.”

Aberdeen informed the Joint Response Group two preliminary positive tests for Covid-19 had been returned among its playing squad.

One player has been confirmed as a positive by a follow-up NHS test, while the second player is awaiting the result of a follow-up NHS test.

It follows an outbreak of Covid-19 in the city which saw the First Minister impose fresh lockdown restrictions on Wednesday.

Strict new rules include a five-mile travel restriction to people within the city if not work related.

The Scottish Government initially gave the go-ahead for the St Johnstone game as football clubs should operate in a bio-secure bubble due to regular testing.

However, the two positive tests put the St Johnstone game under doubt and left Aberdeen waiting for a response from the JRG and Scottish Government.

Miller said: “Certain aspects of restrictions have been relaxed in society recently. However, I don’t think you can ease restrictions within football in Scotland.

“If more stringent measures are taken by clubs then they will be seen to be acting in the best interests of the health of the nation and Scottish football.

“That will be taken on board by the government to reinforce football is taking this situation very seriously.”