Willie Miller: No easy fix to end Aberdeen’s Hampden hoodoo against Celtic

It’s five Hampden defeats to Celtic in four years for Aberdeen after Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss.

The Hoops continue to be the team that stand in the Dons’ way as they try to bring silverware back to Pittodrie.

The question of how the Reds can get the better of Celtic on the big occasion is not an easy one to answer.

When Celtic play as they did in the first half on Sunday, there’s not much the Dons can do.

They could have been better and could have engaged and pressed the Hoops a bit more.

That would have made it more difficult for Celtic and might have prevented the goals.

You have to defend very well whenever you face the champions because of their quality, but the whole team need to be on top form.

If Neil Lennon’s side had been a little bit off their best it would have been open the door for Aberdeen.

But when you get a situation where the Hoops play to the level they did in the first half and the Reds weren’t at their best there was only going to be one outcome.

To defeat Celtic you need a top performance and on Sunday the Dons couldn’t produce it.

But they have to keep believing because there is a very good squad at Pittodrie and Aberdeen can still have a good season.

They’ll get another chance this season to lift the Scottish Cup – they can’t be demoralised they need to learn again from Sunday’s defeat and hopefully the next time they face Celtic they produce their A game to win.

You also have to remember you’re facing a very good team who have dominated Scottish football in recent times and have real quality.

Aberdeen had hope on Sunday but it’s a big ask to bridge the gap in terms of the quality Celtic have, which was demonstrated in the first half performance.

In recent games the Hoops have been good and not so good in spells and there looked to be a bit of fragility there.

But in the first half Celtic were very good and the Dons struggled to get a grip of the game and struggled in their formation.

That was shown in Derek McInnes deciding to change from a back three to a back four which helped the Reds get into the game a bit more and curtail Celtic’s attack.

Unfortunately by that stage the damage had been done and it made it really difficult for Aberdeen to come back from two goals down against Celtic.

The Dons did have a couple of early chances, but I don’t think you can put up a case forward that the men from Granite City were close to Celtic in the first half.

It was a display any team would have found difficult to cope with. In the second period the Hoops had tired a bit and it looked like they had settled for two goals and were happy to manage the game.

Aberdeen put a lot of effort into trying to come back without ever really looking like breaking Celtic down which was disappointing.

When it comes to the Dons’ formation, the issue with playing a back three is the opposition getting an overload in the wide areas and that was my concern before the game with Aberdeen’s shape.

Jonny Hayes being out injured didn’t help because he’s been such a key player in the system at left-wing-back this season.

Matty Kennedy came in for Hayes and has shown before he’s capable at wing-back, but for Ryan Hedges on the right side it was a big ask.

When McInnes changed to a back four it was the right decision and there’s no point in sticking with a formation just because it’s served you well in the past when it wasn’t working.

If you see that as a manager you have to make a change and McInnes did, unfortunately the Dons were already 2-0 down.

Celtic were a bit disjointed and sloppy in the second half, but Aberdeen couldn’t score to put them under pressure and ultimately it was the Hoops’ first half performance that won it for them.