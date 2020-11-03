Willie Miller: Greg Leigh’s return a positive for Aberdeen after Scottish Cup defeat

One positive for Aberdeen from the Scottish Cup semi-final loss was Greg Leigh making his first appearance since last December.

The English defender can be a good asset for the Dons going forward and with the squad assembled by Derek McInnes and his biggest problem in time may be trying to keep everyone happy.

It’s the strongest Reds squad for a very long time and there is lot of quality on the bench for McInnes to use.

Leigh’s return after his shin injury adds to the strength in depth available to McInnes.

We know plenty about Leigh’s capabilities. He’s a decent defender, a strong physical presence and likes to get forward as well.

It’s got to see him coming back, finding the right combinations with the players that are available is the task for McInnes.

But with the squad Aberdeen have it can be an exciting season.