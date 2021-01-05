With the transfer window open Derek McInnes will be hoping to bolster what is already a strong Aberdeen squad.

However, to bring in new faces it’s likely players will also need to leave Pittodrie.

It’s expected Ronald Hernandez will depart this month and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Mikey Devlin moved on, having had such a bad run of luck with injuries.

If a couple of defenders do depart, I’d expect McInnes to look to bring in another defender.

Greg Leigh’s short-term contract is up this month and if the Reds could extend his deal it would be a good piece of business.

The English defender has shown his versatility being able to play left-back, left wing-back, centre-back or in midfield.

McInnes also knows exactly what Leigh will give him which is another plus point.

The loan deals for Ryan Edmondson from Leeds and Marley Watkins from Bristol City also expire this month.

Watkins has been out with a hamstring injury since the start of November, but the Welsh attacker is close to a return and if Aberdeen could get him until the end of the season it would be a good signing.

Prior to his injury, Watkins had been very influential in Aberdeen’s attack.

Edmondson has also looked like a decent prospect, but, if only one of them could return to Pittodrie, Watkins would be my first choice.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the next few weeks regarding comings and goings.

Holding onto the Leigh and getting Watkins back would be good business and McInnes may also have other targets in mind.