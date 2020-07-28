Willie Miller: It would be a big achievement for Aberdeen to split Celtic and Rangers in Premiership standings this season

It would be a magnificent statement from Aberdeen if they could split Celtic and Rangers in the upcoming Premiership season.

The Dons have an opportunity to lay down an early marker when hosting Rangers in the top-flight curtain opener at Pittodrie on Saturday.

There will be no supporters at the match as the season kicks off with closed-door games due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the visit of Rangers is a huge game for both clubs.

The superior budgets available to both Celtic and Rangers make it very difficult to finish above them over the course of a league campaign.

I remember back when Jimmy Calderwood was manager, Aberdeen split the Old Firm at the turn of the year as Celtic were top and Rangers third.

Then Rangers opened up the funds and bought big before eventually finishing in second spot.

Aberdeen have split the Glasgow two before, but to achieve that they have to punch above their weight in terms of finance and squad size.

That is why there should be no pressure on them to get between Celtic and Rangers.

However, manager Derek McInnes is ambitious and both he and his players will know how big an achievement that would be – especially in light of the projected £10 million financial black hole Aberdeen were set to suffer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bid to combat those losses, Aberdeen recently confirmed pay cuts averaging 20% to those earning more than £30,000 per year.

Those wage cuts will save the club £1m.

The chairman Dave Cormack has moved to try to stem the financial losses that were beginning to appear for the club.

Although wage cuts will inevitably be difficult for employees to take, the important thing is the long-term survival of the club.

Wage cuts are something I thought would probably have to happen within the club.

Players, management and other staff agreed to defer wages for a period early in the outbreak.

However, deferrals are only building up the funds that will have to be paid some time later.

Everyone has taken a very pragmatic view on the situation the club is facing due to Covid-19 and accepted wage cuts that had been requested.

The directors in charge of Aberdeen now have supported the club well and will continue to do that going forward.

That £10m black hole is now down to £3.8m, which is good news for everyone associated with the club.

It looks like it will take some time to move out of the Covid-19 pandemic and get supporters back into games.

Unfortunately, the entire season could have some kind of restriction on supporters.

We don’t know that for sure, but that is the way it is looking.

Throughout the pandemic, Aberdeen have done a very good job in communicating their financial situation to the supporters.

The chairman has been very high profile in communicating the ongoing status with clarity, which allows the fans to support the club in the proper way.

Supporters have snapped up 8,000 season tickets for the upcoming campaign despite there being no certainty of being allowed into a game.

The transparency of the club has helped galvanise both the supporters and corporate partners, who have dug into their pockets to help during these difficult times.

The club has worked very hard to make sure everybody has been aware of every move made. Now the new season is upon us on Saturday and, although there will be no supporters, it is a great opportunity for Aberdeen to make a statement.

If Lille’s reported bid for Alfredo Morelos comes off before Saturday, it will give Steven Gerrard an attacking headache. Aberdeen could capitalise.