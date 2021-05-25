If Aberdeen’s valuation of Lewis Ferguson is met then it may be best for all parties if they accept the offer.

Amid interest from Watford, the midfielder submitted a transfer request last week, which was rejected by the Dons.

The Hornets – who will be back in the English Premier League next season – fell short of what the Reds were looking for.

I’ve said previously that £4 million and upwards is what I would regard as a fair fee for Ferguson.

We don’t know the figure Aberdeen have in mind for Ferguson, but, if that figure is met, it may be best for everyone if the Dons accepted it and sold the player.

The last thing you want is a player that’s not 100% focused at Pittodrie.

Next season is a big a season for the Reds, there is change in the air under Stephen Glass.

If Ferguson has indicated that he doesn’t want to be part of that, I think the club then have to look at getting what they feel is the maximum return on the player.

© SNS Group

The people at Pittodrie will have their business heads on, the emotion comes out of it, and it’s about making the most of the situation and trying to get what you think is a fair fee.

Every club in Scotland is ultimately a selling club and when players are going to move on it’s about trying to get as much as possible out of any transfer deal.

If Ferguson can’t be persuaded to remain with the Reds, chairman Dave Cormack and Glass will be looking to do a good deal and maximise the return on him.

Difficult situation if a player’s mind is made up

When a player has indicated he wishes to move on to pastures new, it’s a difficult situation for everyone involved.

It’s still within the power of the club to hold the player to his contract and they have every right to do that.

Aberdeen have changed manager with Glass replacing Derek McInnes and sometimes that can impact on the thoughts of a player like Ferguson, who wants to move on.

It’s a delicate situation and one where Glass needs to try to persuade the midfielder that he should stay.

But that is easer said than done, because if a player knows there is interest and feels it would be better to continue his career elsewhere, it’s difficult to convince him he would be better staying at Pittodrie.

© SNS Group

Although the Dons have the power because the 21-year-old is under contract for another three years, it’s difficult to hold on to players that don’t want to be at the club.

This is a situation that is testing the Reds, because they don’t want to lose Ferguson.

But, if his mind is elsewhere and he can’t be convinced to remain with the Dons, it will become about maximising the return on the Scotland Under-21 international.

Ferguson has made an impressive contribution

Ferguson’s time in the Granite City has been very productive and he has been an integral part of the team since he joined from Hamilton Accies in the summer of 2018.

He has shown leadership skills as a young player as part of his impressive performances and has also contributed goals from midfield.

I don’t think you could ask for much more from Ferguson in terms of what he has given Aberdeen during his time with club.

The Dons have given him a platform to show what he is capable of and I’m sure he would recognise that.

And when you put in the mature performances Ferguson has put in at Pittodrie, you will attract interest.

Aberdeen swooped to sign him from Hamilton three years ago and now they find themselves on the other end of it where other clubs are looking to sign Ferguson.

If Ferguson is to leave Pittodrie, it’s important Aberdeen get a fair price for him, which might in turn give Glass more money to recruit players this summer.