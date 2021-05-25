Willie Miller: Disappointment for Andy Considine at Euros omission

It’s disappointing Aberdeen’s Andy Considine has missed out on the Scotland squad for the European Championships.

Despite having been in the last three squads, the Dons defender was omitted from Steve Clarke’s 26-man group for the Euros.

There was always going to be a decision for manager Clarke to make in terms of whether he stuck with all the players that had helped the national team qualify. Or whether he looked to the future and gave some young players an opportunity to see what international football and a major tournament is all about.

With Clarke able to select 26 players for the Euros, it was always going to give him more scope to potentially bring in younger players like David Turnbull, Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson.

If it had just been about loyalty, then Considine would have got the nod.

But I’m not surprised the Scotland boss has gone the other way and he wants to give those three young players a chance in the hope they can help us qualify for major tournaments in the future.

It’s disappointing for Considine, but at the same time I’m delighted he has managed to get three caps, because for a long time it looked like he wouldn’t get the international recognition he deserved.

It will be bittersweet for the 34-year-old, because he has won international caps, but unfortunately it looks like he is going to miss out on a major championship.