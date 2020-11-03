Willie Miller: Decision to start Sam Cosgrove against Celtic was made with the best intentions

Derek McInnes had some big decisions to make in his team selection for the Scottish Cup semi-final, one of which was opting to start Sam Cosgrove.

It was the striker’s first start of the season having come back from a knee injury sustained a week before the campaign got underway in August.

Cosgrove has been a very important player for Aberdeen over the past couple of seasons.

McInnes could have gone with Marley Watkins and Ryan Edmondson up front.

But having seen the impact Cosgrove made as a substitute a week earlier in the 3-3 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie and having seen some defensive weaknesses in the Hoops’ backline he felt the Englishman was the best option.

It’s easy for observers to question that decision but ultimately McInnes is the only person who sees Cosgrove in training every day and sees the physical and mental condition he was in.

The Dons manager went with Cosgrove and if one of his headers in the first five minutes goes in it would have hailed as a masterstroke from McInnes.

Instead with Aberdeen losing the game questions are being asked about that call.

Ultimately that’s what management is about – you have to make judgement calls.

Sometimes they pay off and on other occasions they don’t work out and McInnes made the decision because he felt it gave the Reds the best chance of winning the tie.

Aberdeen have started the season well despite Cosgrove’s absence, and he will improve after getting that start.

I don’t think you can point fingers at McInnes about the decision to start Cosgrove because he’s a proven goalscorer who could cause Celtic problems.

It was done with the best intentions, but unfortunately when you don’t win questions get asked.