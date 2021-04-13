Aberdeen’s squad for the game with St Johnstone had a youthful look about it – and it could be a sign of things to come.

The Dons had seven players aged 21 or under involved in Perth, who have been part of the youth set-up.

Giving young players a chance is something that’s always been encouraged at Pittodrie.

With Stephen Glass coming in as manager it’s high on the agenda for chairman Dave Cormack and the board to promote youth.

Dean Campbell and Jack MacKenzie – both 20– started on Saturday and both did well.

Connor McLennan, 21, Ethan Ross 19 and Calvin Ramsay, 17, were all introduced as subs while 19-year-old Michael Ruth and 17-year-old Ryan Duncan were also on the bench.

I think these players could be involved more going forward and are likely to get chances in the first-team.

I don’t think the Red Army will expect them all to be given at opportunity at the same time.

But it’s clear Aberdeen want to have a line of young players ready to come into the first team.

For the players it’s about taking the opportunities when they get them to impress in the first-team.

MacKenzie is one player who has done so. He made his debut against Dundee United three weeks ago and started against St Johnstone as well.

The 20-year-old left-back looks a really good prospect and having so many young players involved in the squad is an indication of where the club and Glass want to go.