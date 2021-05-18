Willie Miller: Watford target Lewis Ferguson is worth more than £4m

Any club interested in signing Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson would have to come in with an exceptional bid in excess of £4 million.

Even then that may not be enough as Ferguson is contracted to the Dons for the next three years and is clearly seen key to future plans at the club.

Aberdeen reportedly rejected a £2m bid for Ferguson from English Premier League-bound Watford.

It would need to be more than double that £2m figure for Aberdeen to even start thinking about any possibility of selling Ferguson.

No supporter or club wants to see their key players leave, but the bottom line is, for teams in Scotland, and I include Rangers and Celtic in this, if the offer is right the player goes.

However, an offer of £2m is nowhere near enough to make Aberdeen consider.

Aberdeen have to do everything they possibly can to ensure, if Ferguson does go, it is only due to an exceptional bid.

And £2m is nowhere near exceptional.

Every player has a price, but £2m is not enough for a player of Ferguson’s pedigree, who is so consistent, has such a bright future and also delivers goals.

Besides, often you do not know how any fee would come to the club – would it be staged payments or dependent on performances?

These deals can be quite complicated.

Ferguson is certainly a player Aberdeen should want to keep.

Crucially the ball is very much in Aberdeen’s court, because the Scotland U21 international still has three years left on his Pittodrie deal so the Dons hold all the aces.

Obviously they also have to take the player’s situation into consideration, but at the same time Ferguson was willing to commit himself long-term to the club by signing a contract extension.

By giving him that long deal, it was also a statement Aberdeen see Ferguson as being part of the future of the club.

When players are performing consistently to a high level, they will inevitably attract attention.

Aberdeen just have to deal with that when it arises.

That has happened in recent years with Scotland international defender Scott McKenna, who moved to Nottingham Forest last year.

So we we shouldn’t be surprised there is interest in Ferguson.

There appears to be real interest from England in Aberdeen’s midfield as League One Sunderland are also reportedly considering an £800,000 bid for Scotland U21 captain Ross McCrorie.

Having initially been on loan from Rangers for the first half of the season, McCrorie only joined Aberdeen on a permanent basis in the January transfer window when winger Scott Wright moved in the opposite direction to Ibrox.

Ultimately, it is a compliment to Ferguson and McCrorie that teams are tracking them.

As they are both under long-term contracts at Pittodrie, it isn’t an issue for Aberdeen.

The issue arises when talented young players come to the end of their contract and the club don’t have any control.

However, Aberdeen have done their business by getting Ferguson and McCrorie both secured on long deals.

The club are in control of the situation and should be complimented on the fact that these clubs are showing an interest in the talent they have.

Ferguson and McCrorie both appear to be happy at Aberdeen and, when that is the case, you don’t blink until the amount of money is realistic.

These two midfielders are the future of the club, so Aberdeen should not be tempted by a paltry offer.

We all know in the real world these things happen if the offer is high enough.

But, until that is the case, I don’t think we will see the club biting in any way.

No real surprise Ash Taylor and Tommie Hoban aren’t staying at Reds

I am not really surprised centre-backs Ash Taylor and Tommie Hoban have not been offered new deals by Aberdeen.

Manager Stephen Glass will perhaps be looking at a different style of play for next season that maybe doesn’t suit Hoban or Taylor.

When a new manager comes in, he wants to make a statement by clearing some of the squad he inherited to make room for players he wants to bring in.

Taylor had a decent enough season, but has been out of the side injured since March.

They will both be players that will perhaps be looking to further progress their careers down south.

I am sure the club will thank both Taylor and Hoban for their services, as they have been solid professionals throughout.

Manager Glass has already moved to sign a right-sided centre-half in Scotland international Declan Gallagher, who is a strong addition.

I would imagine Gallagher will be named in Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s squad for the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

Ideally, another Dons centre-back Andy Considine will also be included in the Scotland squad for the Euros.

If both can be involved in the Scotland squad this summer, they will hopefully return for pre-season on a high.