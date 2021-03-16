Stephen Glass, Scott Brown and Allan Russell would be my preference at this stage to be Aberdeen’s next management team.

Atlanta United reserve coach Glass has been heavily linked with becoming the next Dons manager and it has been reported he would want Celtic captain Brown as player-assistant manager and England strikers’ coach Russell to also come on board.

Glass has been coaching for some time now and, although taking the Reds job would be a big jump for him, every manager has to start somewhere.

Those three coming in and putting together a team at Pittodrie sounds appealing and at this stage I think they are the strongest contenders available to Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the board.

Glass has an association with the club from his playing days and also with Cormack due to his coaching in America.

The team that is being suggested to work with Glass – with Brown and Russell also coming on board – are serious contenders for the position.

They would be a young, fresh management team and, having considered the options, I believe if that coaching team can be put together it could be good for Aberdeen.

Potential big decision for Brown

There has been a lot of talk about Brown and he is someone who as a player has a vast amount of experience and has won a lot of trophies.

When I was Aberdeen manager, I brought Roy Aitken to the club as player-assistant and he was similar to Brown.

Whether someone is an ex-Celtic or ex-Rangers player, I don’t think that should be a barrier to them coming to Aberdeen. Sir Alex Ferguson played for Rangers for example.

I don’t know what Brown has done in terms of coaching, but it seems like there is an interest for him in a potential player and coaching capacity.

It also depends on Celtic and where they go because he is out of contract in the summer, but the option may be there for him to stay with the Hoops. If that turns out to be the case, Brown will have a big decision to make.

Other options for Aberdeen

Looking at other candidates, Jim Goodwin is someone who handles himself well and has had a good season at St Mirren.

He recently signed a new contract with the Buddies until 2024, which would mean the Dons would need to pay compensation to land the Irishman and I’m sure St Mirren wouldn’t want to lose him.

Goodwin is a little bit inexperienced in management terms – but he has done well at Alloa and now St Mirren and is a very creditable candidate.

However, the contract extension he signed recently may be a starting barrier for Aberdeen when it comes to pursuing him.

Derek Adams is another in the same boat being under contract at Morecambe, having taken them towards the top end of League Two.

He’s got experience in management both in Scotland and in England and is another decent candidate with good potential, but if significant compensation is required that could be a barrier.

Neil Lennon is someone who is available and has a huge amount of experience managing at a high level and winning trophies.

He might not be a favourite of the Red Army, but he is someone that is available and has good experience.

Search for new manager doesn’t need to drag on

It’s not a case of trying to appoint someone on the cheap – it’s a case of assessing all the contenders and trying to find the best route forward depending on who you can bring in and the credentials they have.

When you look at the candidates available, I think if Aberdeen could get Glass, Brown and Russell – they are the strongest contenders at this moment in time.

There have been various names mentioned and Aberdeen will go through a process in appointing a new manager – but it doesn’t have to an onerous process.

I’ve been in the position myself where you have to sift through a lot of applications, but invariably pretty quickly it can be whittled down to not too big a list for a number of reasons.

The Reds will be going through a process, but I don’t think there’s any reason for this to drag on too long before we know who the new management team is.

Aberdeen will have been working hard to try to find goal-den touch

Aberdeen return to action this weekend against Dundee United and it’s a must-win game if they are to finish third in the Premiership.

Hibs are six points ahead in third spot in the table with only six matches left.

The Dons need to ensure the gap isn’t any greater than six points going into the post-split fixtures.

Even at this stage it looks like a big ask to overtake Hibs, who also have a better goal difference.

If the gap was to increase to more than six points it’s hard to see Aberdeen being able to finish third.

But if it remains at six, or less, going into the post-split fixtures which should include Hibs visiting Pittodrie then the Reds will still have a chance.

That means this weekend’s trip to Tannadice is a vital game.

In the first meeting of the sides this season, Aberdeen battered Dundee United, but they couldn’t score and ended up drawing 0-0.

The interim management team of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson need to find the answer to the question which has been on everyone’s lips for a large part of the season which is “where are the goals going to come from?”

There will be plenty of hard work put in this week to try to ensure goals are scored at the weekend.

It’s a must-win game to keep alive a chance of finishing in third spot.

That is something Aberdeen will want to achieve, which makes it vital they take care of Dundee United before heading into the post-split games.