Willie Miller column: Stephen Glass needs to sort Aberdeen defence to end Premiership’s worst losing run

Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss to Dundee means, on current form, Stephen Glass’ team are the worst in the Premiership.

Second half strikes from Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan capitalised on slack defending at Dens Park, ensuring Stephen Glass’ under-fire Dons are the only top-flight side who have lost their last five.

Even lowly Ross County have managed a draw in that period, getting a point against high-flying Hearts.

Glass said after the game Aberdeen had dug themselves in a hole and you can’t hide how they’ve been playing.

Now, the manager, his team and his staff need to work out how they get themselves out of the hole as quickly as possible.

For me, the number one issue Aberdeen have had this season under Glass is the amount of goals they are conceding.

It’s 13 Premiership goals let in so far, with no clean sheet in 13 games across all competitions and, worse still, only one shut-out in 22 matches across all competitions going back to the end of last term.

You are not going to get out of the bottom six with a defensive record like that.

I feel it’s the defensive frailties which need to be rectified first and foremost – and rectified fast – if Glass and Aberdeen are going to end their 10-game winless run and, more importantly, end this losing sequence.

When I was playing, defensive solidity was the foundation of a successful side – and I don’t think the game has changed so much in three or four decades to the point this is no longer the case. Fundamentally, If you don’t concede, it is easier to win.

There are examples of it in the Premiership this term – look at Hearts, who have only conceded six goals, while Dundee United have only let in five. Those teams are up near the top of the table in large part because of their meanness at the back.

It’s all very well trying to play on the front foot and play open attractive and expansive football.

It is something the fans wanted when the Reds parted company with former boss Derek McInnes and were looking for a new manager, and it’s something chairman Dave Cormack and Glass are on the record about trying to deliver.

But there’s a balance to be struck. Last season we were talking about Aberdeen having the opposite problem under McInnes, where they barely managed to score a goal between January and February due lack of creativity and finishing prowess in the Reds ranks.

At other points during the previous boss’ tenure, one of the criticisms levelled at him was being happy enough to go one goal up and sit on a lead.

However, under Glass, although striker and summer signing Christian Ramirez is one of the Premiership’s top scorers, Aberdeen are struggling to even take the lead in matches due to giving up goals too easily.

I feel Aberdeen are coming out determined to hit the front in clashes to the point where the two centre-backs – whether it’s Ross McCrorie, or Saturday’s partnership of Declan Gallagher and David Bates – are being left as the only ones defending.

The tactics seem to be to get the full-backs, Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie, as high as they possibly can to create chances, which is the modern approach to the game and something Ramsay and MacKenzie have been doing, but it’s something which leaves the centre-backs exposed when possession is lost.

I don’t think the likes of Scott Brown and Lewis Ferguson in midfield have hit the heights in recent weeks in terms of dominating their area either.

Ultimately, if Aberdeen keep doing the same things in matches, they are going to get the same results. When you get to the stage you’re freely admitting the team is in a hole, it is perhaps time to change the tactical approach.

Yes, the defenders have made individual errors this season. But, although new signings Bates and Gallagher have been capped for Scotland, and you are probably expecting more from them individually, it also comes down to getting the team working as a unit.

Keeping it tight at the back isn’t just the down to the defenders. It requires the whole team to move as one and a mentality which sees them treasure shut-outs.

When I’m at the games I see the gaps and I see the problems, with the root cause the lack of defensive cohesion.

I’ve no doubt the season can be turned round, because there’s a lot of quality in the side, on paper certainly, but Aberdeen must be more solid at the back for it to happen.

Aberdeen board support for Glass should remain until at least the end of November

I still think Stephen Glass needs time and support following what was an extensive summer rebuild.

Of course, being Aberdeen manager comes with certain expectations in terms of results and performances. Whether it’s expectations from the fans or the board.

Chairman Dave Cormack, who championed Glass as an up-and-coming managerial talent when he was appointed, was in the crowd for the defeat Dens Park on Saturday.

The fans made their displeasure at the run of results known at full-time and Glass has made it clear he heard those chants, and he understands them.

But he needs more time to change the team’s fortunes, and I hope he gets more time.

If I was Cormack, I would not be making a change this early in the season and just months into Glass’ reign.

I don’t know what’s going through the chairman’s mind, but I imagine, given they know each other from Glass’ time coaching in the United States, where Cormack lives, he won’t pull the trigger yet.

I think the support internally should be really strong until the end of November, by which point the trajectory of Aberdeen’s season will have been set, either way.

If the Reds are consigned to the bottom six this term, I think everyone knows that isn’t good enough for Aberdeen.

Reds have opportunity to capitalise on Hibs’ misery

The Dons upcoming run of fixtures in Premiership is difficult, with games against sides who have all started the season well.

This weekend, Aberdeen are at home to fifth-placed Hibernian, before they take on leader Rangers away, second-placed Hearts at home, Motherwell at home and Dundee United away.

The latter two sides are also currently in the top half, with the sixth game in this fearsome run for the Reds coming against fellow slow starters Celtic.

However, the Hoops have already beaten Stephen Glass’ side this term and it’s never a game you could label as anything other than difficult.

With this tough run comes opportunity, though, and it’s time for the players to embrace the challenge, not shrink from it.

The one way to get fans back on side is by beating the top teams in the league and the Dons have a month-and-a-bit full of chances to defeat them all.

Between now and the end of November, I reckon it will become clear how Aberdeen’s season will turn out.

Saturday’s opponents Hibs took an embarrassing 3-0 home loss against Dundee United over the weekend, and I think it’s an ideal situation for the Dons.

They need to try to compound the misery for Jack Ross’ side, who may arrive at Pittodrie with their confidence rocked, but will need to improve their defending to do so.