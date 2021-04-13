Stephen Glass takes over as Aberdeen manager today with the chance to make a great start to his managerial career.

Between now and the end of the season there is still third place in the Premiership and the Scottish Cup to play for.

There’s a big job to be done to have success on these fronts, but the opportunity is there for Glass to make a good start to his time at Pittodrie.

The wins against Dumbarton and St Johnstone mean Aberdeen are in a slightly better position than they were a couple of weeks ago.

Despite winning those games performances still need to improve and I’m sure Glass is aware of that.

The task for the new manager in improving things between now and the end of the season is quite a challenge.

He will have an eye on next season and the squad he wants to put together for his first full campaign in charge while also trying to finish this term strongly.

Third spot is still there to play for with the gap between the Reds and Hibs now at four points with four games left.

There is still hope there that third could be achieved and the Scottish Cup is also still there to play for.

It’s not as if Glass is coming into the job and the season is petering out – there’s still a lot to play for.

But at the same time Glass also needs to have an eye on the future and what the squad will look like going forward.

That means assessing the players he’s got just now, deciding who he wants to keep and who needs to be moved on.

It’s a big task in the remaining weeks of the season. But during this period the focus will be on performances and results with the opportunity there in the summer to rebuild the squad.

Cup of hope

When you’re in the Scottish Cup I think it’s always a priority and a target.

Having got through their first tie Aberdeen are now only four games away from lifting the cup.

If you look at this term’s League Cup and St Johnstone’s success it shows that anything can happen.

As a result the Dons should be in a positive frame of mind when it comes to the Scottish Cup campaign.

They face Livingston on Saturday (5.30pm) in the last-16 and if the Reds get through they will face either Forfar or Dundee United at Pittodrie in the quarter-final.

That’s a pretty favourable draw and Aberdeen need to take advantage of that.

At this stage in the Scottish Cup it’s a reasonable target to get to the semi-finals and if you do reach that stage you give yourselves a shot at glory.

In the Premiership finishing third is a tall order, but it is still a possibility.

It will take good performances to get the points required – but that’s why Glass has been give the job – to try to improve performances and if he can do that quickly then it gives Aberdeen a better chance of finishing third.

However, if he doesn’t achieve these things I don’t think there will be pressures on him or be viewed as a bad start to his managerial career.

Glass has the opportunity to kickstart his managerial career between now and the end of the season.

But at the same time I think everyone connected with Aberdeen realises that he’ll need some time to put his stamp on the club.

Interim team have done what was asked of them

Overall the interim management team of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson have done a good job in their roles.

It isn’t easy position to take on being in interim charge because you know there will be a new boss coming in, but you don’t know what their thoughts will be.

But as employees of the club Sheerin, Robson and Simpson were asked to take it on and try to get performances and results before Glass’ arrival.

The trio secured wins against Dumbarton and St Johnstone and can be pleased with what they’ve done.