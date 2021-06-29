Willie Miller column: Signing Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is not enough as Aberdeen need to land more strikers

Aberdeen need to strengthen the attack even further this summer despite signing Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Securing United States international Ramirez is a positive move as he is an experienced striker with a proven track record of scoring.

Ramirez will join Emmanuel-Thomas in bolstering the attack for next season.

However it is still not enough as there needs to be further moves during the summer transfer window to strengthen the fire-power in front of goal.

Securing Ramirez and Emmanuel-Thomas is the first steps on the road towards solving that goal scoring problem that dogged the Dons so much last season.

© Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

Last season the situation was pretty dire in terms of scoring and the addition of Ramirez and JET certainly seek to address that.

The lack of goals was something that required major surgery during the summer and Aberdeen need a range of options up top to really solve that goal-scoring problem that hampered the side last season.

Aberdeen supporters will have to trust the judgement of the manager and the recruitment department that this is the answer to the ills in front of goal that dogged the team last season.

Until Aberdeen find a regular goal-scoring formation up top the problems will not go away.

Most of the signings manager Stephen Glass has taken in this summer have been experienced.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is 36-years-old and has a wealth of experience at international, European and domestic level having won 21 trophies with the Hoops.

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher is 30 and also has years of experience in the Scottish Premiership.

He has also broken into the Scotland set up and was in the Euro 2020 26 man squad.

Likewise Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is also 30-years old and very experienced.