Dave Cormack is right to keep putting forward the case to the Scottish Government for the return of fans.

The Aberdeen chairman has been banging the drum again in a bid to allow supporters back into stadiums and I do think watching sport outside can be viewed as a relatively safe pastime compared with other things.

What needs to remembered is that Cormack isn’t trying to make this happen to make money, to accommodate 1000 or 2000 fans inside Pittodrie would actually cost the Dons and those in attendance would all be season ticket holders who have already paid their money.

This is about showing respect to those season ticket holders for supporting the club and trying to give them something back.

As a result Aberdeen – like other clubs – will have the necessary track and trace details for these season ticket holders.

The Reds have every right to keep pushing the case, particularly when you see people queuing indoors doing Christmas shopping and people being able to attend the cinema without wearing a mask.

When these points are put to the government, they’ve said it’s about choices, but you have to factor in that Pittodrie can hold over 20,000, so the numbers Cormack was hoping for could be easily and safely dealt with.

It’s not just about the clubs, football is an important part of the community and Aberdeen as well as other clubs do a lot of good in the community and I don’t think that hasn’t been taken in account in the treatment from the government.

Football isn’t asking to be treated as a special case – it’s asking to be treated equally in comparison with other sectors.

Supporters are keen to come back and it can be done safely and I believe the decisions taken by the government should be more positive to allow fans to return.