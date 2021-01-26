Willie Miller column: Scott Wright would be ‘unnecessary distraction’ if he stays at Aberdeen for rest of season after penning Rangers pre-contract

Scott Wright has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers, but it may be best if he left Aberdeen in this transfer window.

After being unable to come to an agreement about a new deal with the Dons the attacker has chosen to look elsewhere and this agreement means he will head to Ibrox in the summer.

But Wright could still join the Gers this month and for me that would be the best option for all parties, if a deal can be done.

Aberdeen are set to pay £350,000 for Ross McCrorie in the summer, so there may be some scope within that deal when it comes to Wright potentially moving this month.

It’s a matter to be dealt with at board level and in these difficult financial times for clubs, it would make sense for the Dons if a deal can be wrapped up this month.

Although Wright could still contribute for the Reds in the second half of this season, the 23-year-old he has made his mind up that he’s joining Rangers.

Now that his mind is made up I think a clean break would be best for everyone.

If the Scotland Under-21 international does remain at Pittodrie, where he is going next can be an unnecessary distraction in the background.

That’s why a clean break this month may be best, but if a deal is to be struck it needs to one that suits Aberdeen.

A lot of money is spent on youth development to bring through players like Wright, so the Dons will be looking for some kind of return as he moves on.