Willie Miller column: Scott Wright should think long and hard about leaving Aberdeen

Scott Wright indicating he wants to leave Aberdeen is disappointing news.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a very important player for the Dons this season.

It’s a fact of life that these things happen and players will move on.

Pittodrie is a good place for players to develop and learn the game, while playing at a high level.

Wright has been given the opportunities to express himself for Aberdeen and if he does decide to move on, it’s a decision he should think long and hard about, because there are a lot worse places to ply your trade than Pittodrie.

But, if players are in the final months of their contract and their will is to move, then there’s not much the Dons can do to hold on to them.

We’ve seen it in the past with the likes of Ryan Fraser, Fraser Fyvie and Jack Grimmer leaving Pittodrie.

All Aberdeen can really do is try to make the environment as positive as they can and hope Wright is persuaded to sign a new contract.

But once a player has made the decision to try his luck elsewhere, attention also turns to the recruitment and finding a replacement.

Wright can still have an impact on the pitch during the remainder of the season and the Dons youth academy graduate still has a lot ahead of him.

I would have hoped he would have seen that future being at Aberdeen, but – if he has decided that is not the case – then I’m sure Derek McInnes will be working hard to find a replacement.