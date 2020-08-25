Willie Miller column: Marley Watkins will provide much-needed option up front for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Marley Watkins looks like he can be a good addition to Aberdeen’s squad, having joined on loan until January.

With Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Edmondson injured, Bruce Anderson facing a potential suspension and Curtis Main just returning from injury, bringing in another striker was critical for the Dons.

The injury situation when it comes to the Reds’ strikers is incredibly restrictive for Derek McInnes.

You need to have some sort of focal point up front to give the team the right balance.

The issues caused by the lack of a natural frontman were clear last Thursday against St Johnstone.

So being able to bring in Watkins was good news and, when all the strikers are fit again, McInnes will have a more positive problem in terms of deciding who plays.

The Bristol City loanee has slightly different attributes to the other strikers Aberdeen have.

The 29-year-old is not a typical target man, he is a bit more mobile and versatile, and once everyone is fit and available the Dons will have a very good squad.

Watkins has good experience and has played at a high standard in the English Championship.

But what is perhaps more important with his move to Pittodrie is he knows Scottish football and has proven himself north of the border during his spell with Inverness Caley Thistle.

I think that may have been an important factor in the signing of the Welsh international.

He can be a very good addition to the squad between now and January and his versatility could also prove useful.

Watkins looked very sharp against Livingston, despite not having played for a month, and he was unlucky not to score against the Lions, but this looks like a good signing for Aberdeen.

On Thursday, the Reds start their Europa League qualifying campaign against NSI Runavik and Watkins will have an important role to play in the tie and in the European campaign as a whole.

The Dons will be looking to progress through the rounds towards the group stages.

To do that everyone in the squad will be needed, because the European fixtures on top of domestic action creates a congested fixture list.

Watkins was taken off with 10 minutes left on Sunday against Livingston and this was probably with an eye on games ahead.

McInnes will know the demands that are to be placed on his squad during the weeks ahead, particularly if the eight players who broke coronavirus restrictions have an SFA suspension to serve.

I’m sure the manager will already be thinking about how he can rotate his squad and continue to get results in some of the tough upcoming fixtures.

When you’re playing in Europe, as well as trying to compete at the top end of the Premiership, you need a bigger squad and players like Watkins and fellow new signing Ross McCrorie can help meet those demands.

When it comes to Thursday’s Europa League opener, Aberdeen should have too much for Runavik.

You can’t take anything for granted in football, but this clash with the side from the Faroe Islands is one the Dons are expected to win and, if they are anywhere near their best, they should be good enough to see off the opposition.

If the Reds do progress, another home draw is what they will be hoping for in the second qualifying round.

Despite no fans being allowed to enter the stadium, home ties are still much more desirable in terms of preparation and no need for travelling.

McInnes and the players will give Runavik respect, but I expect them to go through.