I can understand why supporters will be frustrated after Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack postponed a question and answer session scheduled for tonight.

The Red Army were told last week no question was off limits and now the event has been pushed back.

Cormack has pledged to be open and transparent, that’s a good thing, but I think it is sensible to postpone the question and answer and hold it at a later date.

The Aberdeen fans need to be heard, but I would have questioned the timing had the event gone ahead this evening.

In my opinion this type of forum is probably better being held at the end of the season when you can fully assess how the campaign has gone.

We know how bad things have been recently for Aberdeen – there’s no getting away from that.

But this season can still be turned around, if the Dons find form they can still finish third and that is positive.

The style of play needs to be better and the Reds need to score more goals and that’s what the fans are looking for.

To have a question and answer session right now, when the frustration of the fans is directed at Derek McInnes, you can only expect that most questions will be about the manager and about the lack of goals and it might have been difficult for Cormack to deal with all of that.

From my perspective, taking a little bit more time and rearranging it is sensible.

The fans do need to be heard, because Cormack has come in with that mantra that supporters would be heard and he needs to make that happen.

It’s just about timing.

Fans will disagree with me, but after the board gave McInnes their full support last week, I think it’s right to wait a little bit longer before having a question and answer session.