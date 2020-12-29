I was saddened to learn of the death of my former team-mate Chic McLelland aged 63 on Boxing Day.

Chic will be remembered first and foremost as a very nice guy, but also as someone who left a lasting impression on Aberdeen and Scottish football in a number of roles.

During his time as a player for Aberdeen in the 1970s, he was highly regarded.

Chic was a good full-back for the Dons. Although he moved up to the Granite City before me, he was from the same boys club, Eastercraigs, in Glasgow.

Gritty and determined were two words I would use to describe how he approached defending and, if some of the modern day full-backs watched some of his Chic’s displays, they might learn a thing or two defensively.

As well as being a great servant to the Reds in his playing days, Chic made a big impression in later years as a coach in the youth development programme at Pittodrie.

It wasn’t just with Aberdeen that Chic made an impact on Scottish football, he also played for Motherwell and Dundee and then finished his career as a player at Montrose before becoming co-manager at Links Park.

As a player, coach and manager, Chic gave a lot to Scottish football.

It’s very sad that Chic had been ill for some time and it must have been very difficult for his family to deal with as well.

My thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time.

Former Dundee United boss Jim McLean leaves huge legacy

© DC Thomson

Jim McLean also made an immense contribution to Scottish football.

I’ve got huge respect for the former Dundee United manager, who has died aged 83.

During my time as a player and manager at Aberdeen, I had some epic battles against his side.

But I also worked closely with Jim at international level when he was assistant to Jock Stein and saw first-hand how good a coach he was.

With Jim at Dundee United and Sir Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen, the two clubs turned Scottish football on its head in the 1980s.

When it comes to Jim’s achievements, winning the Premier Division and League Cup twice was great, but taking Dundee United and to the semi-final of the European Cup and the final of Uefa Cup was simply incredible.

Jim McLean turned Dundee United into a side that was feared throughout Europe and he is one of Scottish football’s greats.

It’s sad that he had been ill for some time, but he leaves behind a huge legacy.