Aberdeen returned to winning ways in the Premiership against St Johnstone, but again struggled to create chances.

In the first half at Perth I felt the Dons looked a bit short of confidence and other than a Tommie Hoban header there nothing from an attacking perspective.

There was plenty of endeavour, but they lacked spark and I felt the half-time change with Fraser Hornby replacing Florian Kamberi gave the Reds a different dimension.

The on-loan Stade Reims striker gave Aberdeen a vocal point in attack and held the ball up quite well.

Hornby also could have scored with a header that he sent into the sidenetting.

The Dons made a bright start to the second period and got their goal courtesy of Jonny Hayes which then gave them something to hold onto.

But there are still problems on the creative front.

Creating chances and scoring goals has been a problem for a long period and although it won’t be an overnight fix the challenge for the new manager Stephen Glass is to improve in that area.

Saturday’s game was a meeting of two teams who don’t have regular and reliable goalscorers and it showed.

Lewis Ferguson is the Reds’ top scorer with nine, but hasn’t netted since October and the injured Ryan Hedges is next best with eight.

For Aberdeen it’s been the Achilles heel all season. Defensively they have been pretty solid.

But it’s in the forward areas where the Dons have let themselves down.

That led to Derek McInnes losing his job and it’s the department new boss Glass knows they need to improve in.