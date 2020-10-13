Willie Miller column: Andy Considine’s maiden performance for Scotland has done his Euros chances no harm

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine can go on to earn more Scotland caps after impressing on his long-awaited senior international debut.

An call-up had been a long time coming for Considine, but it was well deserved after a high level of form with the Dons for a number of years.

It will have been a dream come true for him to start in the 1-0 Nations League defeat of Slovakia at Hamdpen.

He did more than enough to warrant retaining that starting slot against Czech Republic tomorrow.

Maybe one or two eyebrows were raised at his selection because Considine is 33 years old.

However, I don’t think age should be put before form.

His performances for Aberdeen have been so good the national manager did the right thing by giving him an opportunity.

Considine grabbed the opportunity and did extremely well on his debut.

He was solid and sound throughout just as he always is for his club.

To perform so well on his debut solidifies Considine’s credentials for Scotland squads going forward.

If Scotland can secure qualification for the Euro 2020 finals by beating Serbia, then Considine can push for that tournament.

At the stage of his career that would be a fabulous opportunity.

The debut cap for Considine, a graduate of the Pittodrie youth system, is fantastic for the player and also his club.

Considine has been overlooked by previous Scotland managers, but Steve Clarke was able to see him up close with Aberdeen during his time as Kilmarnock boss.

That perhaps gave him a better insight into the Dons defender than previous Scotland managers.

© SNS Group / SFA

I watched former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds sit on the bench for Scotland in a number of games, but never get that international cap, which was disappointing.

Thankfully Considine finally got the recognition.

I don’t think the manager would have any doubts in giving Andy the opportunity to get a second cap. With Liam Cooper out injured for the Czech Republic game, hopefully that second game comes tomorrow.

Considine slotted straight into the back three for Scotland against Slovakia.

Although manager Clarke says he will look at each game as it comes, that set-up is clearly his preference.

You can call it a three or a five, but for long parts of the penalty shootout defeat of Israel it was five.

Against Slovakia it was more positive, but it was still two full-backs playing in the wing-back positions, which they are capable of doing.

That has helped make Scotland more solid at the back. Since Stephen O’Donnell has come in at right-back, it has definitely made Scotland more secure in defence.

With O’Donnell and captain Andy Robertson on the other side, it goes from a three to a five very quickly.

It has been a very good week for Scotland so far with the defeat of Israel and beating Slovakia.

The Israel semi-final was a tight, tense and nervous affair that wasn’t easy to watch at times.

However, with games like that, the most important thing is getting the result. That was achieved the hard way and Scotland kept their nerve in the shoot-out to reach a final.

© PA

The team spirit and shape are beginning to evolve, which will give the players and manager confidence going into the final against Serbia in Belgrade next month.

Although it will be a tough tie, they have a good chance of overcoming Serbia and getting to the Euros next year.

And, again, there is no reason why Considine cannot be involved in the squad if that Euro dream happens.