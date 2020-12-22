Andy Considine continues to be a vital cog in the Aberdeen machine and that is likely to be the case for some time to come.

The defender has extended his contract with the Dons until the summer of 2022 and like a fine wine he seems to keep getting better with age.

This season has been no different and he’s managed to force himself into the Scotland set-up as well.

It’s clear Considine is very content at Pittodrie and doesn’t want to play for anyone else.

The 33-year-old’s level of performance continues to be very consistent. He’s reliable, versatile and a solid defender.

When you put all that together it’s great that he has extended his contract again and, because of the way Considine looks after himself and the professionalism he has shown over the years, he’s got plenty left to give to the club.

Derek McInnes recognises how important Considine is and he will be particularly important over the next couple of weeks as defensive injuries limit the Aberdeen manager’s options.

Greg Leigh and Mikey Devlin were already out and Tommie Hoban is facing time on the sidelines after having to be subbed at half-time against Kilmarnock with a hamstring problem.

When you look at the injuries that’s why it’s important to have a squad with strength in depth and Considine will be expected to use his experience to help the Dons keep clean sheets, despite having some players missing.

He’s one of the first names on Aberdeen’s teamsheet and the only time you would expect him to miss out is if he was injured.

Considine is Mr Reliable and McInnes will be relying on him once again in the weeks to come.