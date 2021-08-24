Willie Miller column: Aberdeen should call on UEFA to ban Qarabag’s disgraceful pitch to safeguard other teams

Aberdeen must complain to UEFA about Qarabag’s disgraceful pitch and push for it not to be used again in European competition.

The Dons have a responsibility to other clubs to put in as strong a complaint as possible about the shocking pitch in Baku.

And the complaint should be accompanied with a call that another UEFA game should never be played on that surface.

If the Dons do complain I hope UEFA would then take that on board and ban the pitch from ever being used again.

UEFA should be embarrassed that they allowed the pitch at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium to pass any test they conducted.

The Qarbag surface is a disgrace and I cannot fathom how in this day and age a pitch that bad can pass any test – especially for a European competition.

Crucially Aberdeen must also highlight how the surface contributed to defender Andy Considine’s knee injury.

Scotland international Considine caught his studs in the uneven surface early in the tie in Azerbaijan and had to be stretchered off.

Aberdeen are set to discover this week the extent of Considine’s injury and hopefully they receive positive news.

Unfortunately nothing can now be done as far as Aberdeen playing on that pitch is concerned or Considine’s injury.

However Aberdeen have a responsibility to the game in general to highlight that disgraceful pitch to UEFA.

By complaining to UEFA they will bring it to the attention of European football’s governing body to hopefully ensure other clubs don’t have to face the stresses and risk of injury on that surface.

Attention must be brought to UEFA about the terrible conditions players are facing on a surface which should never have been allowed to be part of a UEFA European competition.

It was absolutely diabolical.

As a player it would be a game when you are looking at the pitch and just hoping you can get through it without injury or anything major happening.

What is frustrating is that Qarabag played their previous European tie against AEK Limassol on that pitch as well and the Cypriot manager Dusan Kerkez complained about it.

Yet still it went ahead.

This is the latter stages of European football with qualification to the lucrative group stages up for grabs and it deserves a fitting platform.

UEFA and Qarabag ensured that was not the case and the first leg of Aberdeen’s bid to reach the group stages of European football for the first time in 14 years had to be played on a surface that was woefully inadequate.

The surface was dreadful for both teams in the Dons 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off first round loss and I don’t think Qarabag enjoyed playing on that pitch either.

Yet it was Qarabag’s decision to play there so they are culpable.

If it is affecting their players it is their own fault.

Hopefully we will see the best of both sides at Pittodrie on what is a magnificent pitch.

Every club should want to take the opposition to a pitch they should be proud of but that surface Qarabag served up for Aberdeen to play on was an absolute disgrace.

Qarabag looked like they are a team that like to play so I am sure their players would have been embarrassed and unhappy at having to play on a surface like that.

Thankfully Aberdeen emerged from playing on a pitch not fit for purpose in draining heat to keep the bid for the groups very much alive ahead of the second leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

It is a huge game but the prestige of reaching the group stages is the most important aspect for Aberdeen – with the cash boost second.

Aberdeen will land a payment of around £2.5m if they can overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit to progress to the group stages.

However the financial side is secondary to playing in the latter stages of Europe.

Aberdeen will get more games against better opposition which the players can only learn from.

The players and manager want to test themselves at the top level and to do that participation in European group stage action until the turn of the year is vital.

Concentration, organisation and communication key against Qarabag

My advice to Aberdeen for the play-off clash with Qarabag is to have concentration, organisation and communication from the first whistle to the last.

That was what we did under Sir Alex Ferguson when we took a 3-2 lead against Bayern Munich at Pittodrie in the European Cup Winner’s Cup quarter-final in 1983.

We retained that lead to keep the bid for European trophy success alive.

That has to be the attitude from the very start on Thursday, to ensure the Azerbaijan side do not get the slightest chink of light.

Then punish them as Aberdeen are more than capable of going forward and causing Qarabag problems.

With Aberdeen looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit there is a huge responsibility on the defensive side as you do not want to be give away soft goals at European level.

You can do everything right and still find yourself behind because of the quality of the opposition – but don’t do anything wrong.

In Europe you have to be on the front foot and take the game to the opposition and I think Aberdeen will do that.

There is such a huge prize at stake for Aberdeen.

The last time Aberdeen reached the group stages of Europe was the UEFA Cup in 2007 when we played FC Copenhagen and Lokomotiv Moscow at Pittodrie.

That team, under Jimmy Calderwood, also played Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Panathinaikos away from home in what was a memorable campaign.

The Reds progressed from the groups to set up a fantastic clash with Euro greats Bayern Munich and an unforgettable 2-2 draw at Pittodrie in the knock-out stages.

Aberdeen were rubbing shoulders with the elite of European football and that is what the supporters want.

When you play European games under the lights at Pittodrie it is a magnificent atmosphere.

Supporters are hungry for these big occasions after being locked out of games for almost 18 months due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

They have missed the atmosphere of live football.

European football at Pittodrie is the perfect arena and where Aberdeen want to be until the turn of the year at least.

McCrorie impressing at centre-back

Ross McCrorie is learning the centre-back role very quickly and has been impressive since the start of the season.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass appears to see McCrorie as a centre-back and has given him opportunity to become comfortable in that position.

It is paying off and with Andy Considine looking likely to be out injured McCrorie will be needed at the back.

Aberdeen are also likely to need defensive cover before the transfer window closes.

McCrorie is a big, strong, physical lad but there is more to it than that.

You also have to think your way through the game as a centre-back and McCrorie is beginning to do that.

He is beginning to fully understand the role of centre-back and where he has to be at certain times in a game.

McCrorie has been a top performer so far this season and seems to be getting better and more comfortable with the centre-back position.

He is beginning to read situations and he is also more than capable of using the ball from the back as well.

That is where you have to start the build up from.

He produced a strong performance in the 1-1 draw at Hearts in what was quite a physical encounter with some needle and not too much chances in the first half.

There was always something to keep your attention in the opening 45 minutes at Tynecastle but it wasn’t a half for the purists with two teams willing to go to combat.

Both teams tried to get forward and create opportunities but that creativity wasn’t there for either in the first half.

Aberdeen were better in the second half and when they went behind Stephen Glass’ side started to dominate the game.

They deserved the equaliser and looked the more likely to win the match.