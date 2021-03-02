Willie Miller column: Aberdeen need maximum points from Hamilton and Dundee United clashes to have chance of third

Aberdeen can’t afford any slip-ups before the top-six split in the race to secure third spot.

They must keep the pressure on Hibernian by taking maximum points in the imminent games against Hamilton Accies and Dundee United.

From now on it is vital that Hibs, who occupy third position, are not given any encouragement or advantage.

The race for third is still very much on, despite Aberdeen losing 1-0 at Celtic.

Hibs have a tough run of three away games before the split as they still have to play recently-crowned League Cup winners St Johnstone, beaten finalists Livingston and Ross County.

Aberdeen must take six points before the split to keep the pressure on and capitalise if the Easter Road side do fail to claim victory in any of those fixtures.

Next up for the Dons are Hamilton, who are bottom of the Premiership table.

When you get a team fighting against relegation, although not taking them for granted, you have to be taking three points at this pivotal stage in the season.

© SNS Group

Hibs have still to come to Pittodrie in the post-split fixtures and it is vital Aberdeen make the game meaningful in the battle to get third.

It will be a test of nerve for both Aberdeen and Hibs in the run-in.

© SNS Group

The managers of the two clubs will be judged very differently when the outcome of the race for third is known.

Hibees boss Jack Ross will still be applauded even if they finish fourth.

However, Derek McInnes will not be praised for leading his side to that spot.

© Shutterstock Feed

That is due to the success and consistency McInnes has brought to the Dons over eight years.

He is measured on that while Ross is a new manager at his club.

McInnes has to take positivity from signs the changes he made in the transfer window are beginning to work, and they can push Hibs all the way and test the mettle of the Easter Road side in the business end of the season.

Parkhead deja vu

There will understandably be a sense of frustration within the Aberdeen squad at leaving Parkhead empty-handed for the second time in just 10 days after another narrow loss. But the Dons have to look at the positives from the win against Kilmarnock and the Celtic game.

They must build on these and take them into the remaining seven games of the Premiership campaign.

At Parkhead, the Reds began on the front foot but, ultimately, it was short-lived as Celtic’s goal came in the eighth minute.

Niall McGinn’s deliveries for Ash Taylor’s two early chances were superb.

If one of those opportunities had gone in it would have been a different story, with questions asked of Celtic.

That wasn’t the case though, and when you lose an early goal at Parkhead it requires character to bounce back.

The goal lifted Celtic considerably and from then until half-time the Hoops displayed signs of the team they used to be.

© SNS Group

Celtic dominated possession in the first half and were really sharp and slick with their passing, despite not really creating more clear scoring opportunities.

They looked like a team set to dominate possession for the rest of the match.

However, to their credit, Aberdeen were far more forward-thinking after the break, pushing forward and making positive changes to get another striker on.

They then really pushed Celtic, who had to defend quite a bit from then on. It was a very positive second half for Aberdeen, which was very similar, albeit slightly better, than the 1-0 loss at Parkhead just 10 days earlier.

The other positive was Hibs losing to Motherwell, which keeps the battle for third very much alive.