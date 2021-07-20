Willie Miller column: Aberdeen must target Euro group stage action every season to boost the club’s reputation

Aberdeen must target the group stages of European football every season to boost the club’s reputation.

The Dons will kick-start their Uefa Europa Conference League campaign with a Pittodrie clash against BK Hacken on Thursday.

Progressing to the group stages would deliver a welcome cash boost following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club’s finances.

However, more importantly, playing group stage football would also elevate Aberdeen’s status on the European stage.

Recently Scotland’s standing in Europe has improved with the national team qualifying for Euro 2020 after a 23-year absence from a major tournament.

The performances of Rangers in Europe in the previous two seasons have also been impressive.

However, it takes more than that and clubs like Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs and St Johnstone must also play their part in the revival.

BK Hacken have found winning form

Aberdeen are set to compete in Europe for an eighth successive season – this time in new territory with the debut season of Uefa’s Europa Conference League.

In the previous seven attempts, the Reds had failed to reach the lucrative group stages and did not progress beyond the third qualifying round.

Every summer, Scottish clubs face an unpredictable start to the season as they are pitched straight into European action before their own domestic campaign starts.

In Aberdeen’s case they are up against a BK Hacken side 11 games deep into the Allsvenskan campaign – whilse the Dons have played only two friendlies, drawing 0-0 with St Johnstone and 1-1 with Inverness Caley Thistle.

Under their new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo, the Gothenburg side are in form and edged past Norrkoping 1-0 at the weekend for a fourth successive league win.

Leo Bengtsson stod för ett av fjolårets snyggaste mål när han avgjorde bortamatchen mot IFK Norrköping. Får vi se ett nytt drömmål från ”Bjässen” idag? pic.twitter.com/7GS6YrKHlM — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) July 18, 2021

Hopefully Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will be confident the preparation at Cormack Park during pre-season will have his team in good shape to face BK Hacken.

Due to the coronavirus, it has been problematic during pre-season as teams don’t want to travel anywhere in case there are positive tests or close contacts identified which could scupper the start of the season.

When the draw was initially made, BK Hacken were rock-bottom of the Swedish top flight, but they have enjoyed a revival in form and are playing winning football.

Tough European opener for Aberdeen

That is never a good time to come up against a team when it is your first game in the competition – but you would ideally want to avoid a side in winning form.

It is not going to be the easy game that maybe people would expect at this stage of Europe’s third-tier club competition.

Last season Aberdeen beat Faroe Islands part-timers NSI Runavik 6-0 at Pittodrie in their Euro opener, but BK Hacken look a much tougher prospect.

The Swedes will offer strong opposition and Aberdeen will have to be close to their best to progress.

When Uefa first unveiled the Conference League, there was a perception that it was a far lesser tournament than the Europa League the Dons had previously competed in.

Granted it is the third tier of European club football, but Uefa’s new tournament is still packed with well-known teams on the European stage.

The tournament will display its quality as it progresses and the fact Aberdeen are facing a decent Swedish side so early on indicates the level.

Red Army’s return will be vital

It is important Aberdeen take care of the home tie on Thursday to take a lead over to Sweden.

The return of the Red Army to Pittodrie for the clash with BK Hacken will make a huge difference as there will be a buzz around the stadium.

Aberdeen received the go ahead to have 5,665 fans inside the stadium for the second qualifying round first leg.

😍 We are delighted to get the greenlight to welcome 5665 fans back to Pittodrie for next Thursday's European Match v BK Häcken Full details 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 16, 2021

Apart from a lucky 300 at a test event against Kilmarnock in September, it will be the first time supporters have been inside Pittodrie for almost 18 months.

Supporters bring an edge to a game which players need.

It has been a long time coming and hopefully the players can respond to the crowd.

The players and management will be desperate to give something back to the supporters for the loyalty they have shown during a difficult period in buying season tickets when they could not get into games.

Hopefully the supporters can be rewarded with a performance and victory on Thursday that can get them excited for the season ahead.