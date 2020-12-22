If Aberdeen can produce a fine run of festive form they can consolidate third place in the Premiership and continue to put pressure on Celtic in second.

After beating Kilmarnock 2-0 on Sunday, the Dons play Motherwell at Fir Park tomorrow.

Then St Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Boxing Day, before a trip to Livingston, and, then on January 2, the Reds are at home to Dundee United.

It’s a busy run and, although it won’t be easy, winning four out of four is a realistic target for the Dons.

With the quality Aberdeen have and after returning to some form in the last couple of weeks, these are games Derek McInnes and his players will fancy winning.

If they could achieve victory in those four fixtures, it would help consolidate third spot as well and also put pressure on the Hoops, who they are currently level on points with.

Aside from that it would set Aberdeen up really well for the second half of the season.

We’ve seen in campaigns gone by that hitting form during this period can build good momentum going into the second half of the term.

Even if the Dons took 10 points out of 12 from the run coming up, it would be a good return – but they are capable of winning all four games.

Aberdeen’s victory against Kilmarnock moved them up to third place after Hibs drew with Dundee United and finishing third should be the minimum target for the Dons this season.

And, if they can go on a good run, then they will put pressure on Celtic, who are still not looking like the side of recent seasons.

Good form at this time of the season can be important and if Aberdeen can consolidate third place in the next couple of weeks they will be pleased.

Reflections on another Rugby Park victory

Looking at Sunday’s game at Rugby Park, I felt the Dons were worthy winners.

They were in control and created a number of opportunities.

Connor McLennan and Curtis Main both had decent openings in the first period before Ryan Hedges broke the deadlock after the break.

The Welshman’s opener was a bit fortunate with the deflection off Stuart Findlay, but that’s what can happen if you take a shot – you can get that bit of luck like that.

Rugby Park remains a very happy hunting ground for the Reds.

They haven’t lost at the Ayrshire venue since 2011 and every time Aberdeen go there you only really expect one result.

Sunday was no different and the Dons merited their victory.

It’s two wins in a row and, after a poor run of form, Derek McInnes’ men are now set-up perfectly for the hectic run of fixtures over the festive period.

The fight to lead the line

The battle to be Aberdeen’s first choice striker at the moment is an intriguing one and continued at Rugby Park.

Curtis Main kept his starting spot against Kilmarnock after his brace versus Ross County.

If the Englishman had managed to score, I think it would have made a real statement that he is the man of the moment.

However, although his overall display was good again, he didn’t net on this occasion.

Sam Cosgrove won’t have been happy sitting on the bench for the last couple of games.

But when he came on against Killie he made a positive impression and scored the clinching second goal with a stoppage time free-kick.

Overall, I felt both Main and Cosgrove did well on their time on the pitch.

Main played a big role in terms of his aggression and work-rate against the home defence. When it comes to leading the line, he gave everything you would want from a striker playing away from home.

However, as a striker it is also about goals and Cosgrove boosted his case by coming on and scoring.

It’s a good position for McInnes to be in when he’s playing one up front to have the competition between Main and Cosgrove because both of them look very sharp.

Celtic showed weaknesses in Hampden cup final

Celtic completed the quadruple treble while also showing their weaknesses in the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

The Hoops deserve credit for the character they showed to eventually prevail in the penalty shoot-out at Hampden.

The Jambos also played their part in what was a dramatic and exciting cup final.

Fragility in defence and issues at centre-back and in goal have dogged Celtic all season and that continued to be the case on Sunday.

But it’s a measure of the team that they still found a way to win.

To win a quadruple treble is a sensational achievement and in the process Celtic also became the first side to win four consecutive Scottish Cups.

Neil Lennon’s side do not look as invincible as they once did, but they still deserve credit for managing to collect another trophy when not performing at their best and under a huge amount of pressure.