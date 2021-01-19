Derek McInnes is more than capable of bringing more consistency and success to Aberdeen.

Understandably, there has been a strong reaction from the Red Army after the awful result of losing 4-1 to Ross County, with some calling for change.

Dons boss McInnes won the club’s first trophy in 19 years with the League Cup in 2014, what has been missing since has been adding more trophies.

In the seven years since, the Reds have been close on a number of occasions to winning another piece of silverware.

I think under McInnes, and with the players at Pittodrie, another trophy can be won and the chance is there this season in the Scottish Cup.

The consistency in the league during McInnes’ tenure – finishing in the top four every season – has to be taken into consideration.

I don’t agree with the banners hung outside Pittodrie calling for a change in manager and I don’t think that is the right course to go down.

There is a section of the support that aren’t happy with the way things are going and when you get a result like a 4-1 defeat to a Ross County side, who were sitting bottom of the table, it brings things to a head because in the minds of most fans that is unacceptable.

I think it is unacceptable to McInnes and the players as well, but what they have to do now is put together a positive run of results and performances and go and secure third spot in the Premiership.

Premiership and Scottish Cup targets in second half of campaign

Third has to be the target and the Dons are still more than capable of doing that and if they can put some pressure on Celtic in second then that’s even better.

But, after a 4-1 defeat, there will be pressure put on and questions asked.

The consistency Aberdeen have produced can also be a burden, because – if people feel that is slipping – more pressure will be put on.

© SNS Group

If you compare Aberdeen to Hibs this season, it’s still been a good league campaign so far. They’re just one point behind the Hibees with two games in hand.

Jack Ross seems to be getting a lot of plaudits, but in contrast McInnes is getting flak.

I think the majority of the fans are still with the manager.

There will be a section that will make themselves heard and it can be difficult to ignore it. But that’s what McInnes and his players need to do and focus on securing third place in the league and trying to go on a run and lift the Scottish Cup.

Two cup losses have done a lot to sow discontent

When it comes to some of the unhappiness and disappointment among the fans, I think the cup competitions and the two losses in November have a lot to do with it.

In the Scottish Cup that was carried over from last season, if the Dons had managed to get past Celtic, they would have had a great chance to lift the trophy against Hearts in the final.

In this term’s League Cup, Aberdeen were knocked out by St Mirren, who have since gone onto reach the semi-finals.

If the Dons had seen off the Buddies and gone on to reach the last four, would there be a real complaint about the way things are going? I don’t think so.

© SNS Group

After a defeat like the one against Ross County, there should be complaints, because any Aberdeen player or manager who thinks that result would be taken lightly by the supporters is not in the real world.

The Reds were up against a team sitting bottom of the table, who prior to Saturday had the worst scoring record in the Premiership and they scored four against Aberdeen, so that tells you how bad a day it was.

But in terms of the unhappiness among the fans, I think the cup defeats have had a significant effect, along with too many draws in the league recently.

In the last 10 Premiership fixtures, the Dons have won three, drawn four and lost three.

If some of those draws could have been turned into wins then things would be very different. Aberdeen would be clear of Hibs and probably above Celtic.

Reflecting on things overall, a deep breath is needed.

The fans can’t accept the awful day on Saturday against the side that was bottom of the league. But it’s also worth looking at the path Aberdeen have taken under McInnes and being careful what you wish for.