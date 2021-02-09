Willie Miller column: Aberdeen fans’ frustration is understandable – but let Derek McInnes see striker shake-up through before making a change

Dons manager Derek McInnes deserved to be given more time to turn around the slump in form.

There is a lot of frustration among supporters about not just results, but the quality of play and lack of creativity.

That is understandable.

Expectation is high at Aberdeen and when that is not met pressure is inevitably piled on and questions asked of the manager.

In defence of Derek McInnes, he set the bar high for himself and has been consistent over his Pittodrie tenure, particularly in the league.

Among some supporters there is maybe a touch of familiarity breeding a little contempt.

There are not many rungs in the ladder to go up the way when you are pushing for a third-placed finish but there are quite a lot of rungs to fall down.

Opportunities have been missed this season to put pressure on Celtic, who have been dropping points.

But for me the realistic position in the Premiership for Aberdeen is third – which would be success.

The target has to be third for the players, manager and supporters because the money invested should see the club in that position.

Anything better than that is an outstanding performance.

Anything less than third and, yes, you have to ask questions due to the squad and the budget that the manager has.

If it drops below that expectation of third, as it has now, questions will be asked and the pressure will mount on McInnes.

What normally happens if Rangers or Celtic are under pressure is that the big powerhouses chuck money at the perceived problem.

Aberdeen have thrown a bit of cash at it, but nowhere near the funds the Glasgow two can put towards their teams.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen are still well in the hunt for third. You have to remember Hibs also turned down substantial bids for two of their players in the transfer window.

The Easter Road club have a reasonable budget and are resisting bids for their top players.

Derek McInnes has kept the Dons up near the top end of the table and that is how you are judged as manager of Aberdeen.

I believe he still has credit remaining in the bank after almost eight years at the club and deserved the chance to get results back on track. I don’t think McInnes or the club can hide from the issues that need confronting – lack of goals and creativity.

He needs some leeway to confront those problems face-on and fix them, which is the manager’s job.

I believe he should be given the opportunity from now until the end of the season to turn this around and get third.

The apparent inability to score is a major problem and McInnes and the club could have just done nothing and hoped for the misfiring attack to eventually come good.

Or they could act. They chose to act – by completely revamping the strikers during the January transfer window.

Time is needed to bed in that new strikeforce.

In the aftermath of the 2-0 loss at Hibs, the Aberdeen manager had to deal with questions about his own future. I am sure he expected it and is experienced enough to handle that.

The effort from the Aberdeen players at Easter Road cannot be questioned but there was a lack of creativity and defensive awareness.

The lack of goal threat was compounded by the defence suddenly looking vulnerable.

Martin Boyle was a constant threat and the back three couldn’t handle him.

All round, it is building up the frustration that performances are not good enough at this stage in the season.

I still believe the Aberdeen squad is strong. But the manager needed time to lead them out of this dip.

Losing Ryan Hedges is really bad luck

The loss of Ryan Hedges to a season-ending injury is a major blow for Aberdeen as he had been so impressive.

Sadly Hedges tore his pectoral muscle and is set for surgery at the end of the week. One man does not make a team, but the Welsh international has been so influential this term. Hedges can perform in a number of positions as he can play wide, midfield and as one of the main attacking players.

The injury, suffered early on in the 2-0 loss to Livingston last week, looks set to end Hedges’ Euro finals dream.

He had hoped to force his way into the Welsh squad for the summer finals and was certainly producing strong performances.

We can only hope Hedges can recover more quickly than initially anticipated and can maybe feature for the Dons late in the season.

However, surgery is needed and when that happens you don’t know how the recovery process is going to go.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

The loss of Hedges was a blow delivered just days after Scott Wright completed his move to Rangers on transfer deadline day.

Wright had already agreed a pre-contract and it made sense to all parties for him to speed up his move to Ibrox by making the switch before the winter window closed.

But with Hedges’ injury just 24 hours after the window closed, it meant two key creative players were no longer available. Someone has to stand up to fill that creative void for the rest of the season.