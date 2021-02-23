Aberdeen need to use their first win in seven games as a springboard for a strong finish to the season.

The Dons ended a run of six matches without victory by defeating Kilmarnock and will look to build on it against Celtic on Saturday.

Should Aberdeen be concerned going back to Celtic Park? I don’t think so.

When a side like Celtic are in a rut and not reaching the levels of previous seasons, you need to try to take advantage of that.

So far this season the Dons haven’t been able to do it, but this is a big chance.

They need to produce a 90-minute performance, unlike last week’s 1-0 defeat which was only really a 60-minute display after being penned in for the first half hour.

If they can take the game to the Hoops a bit more then I think Neil Lennon’s side are there for the taking.

Celtic’s performances lead you to that conclusion when you see some of the goals they’ve given away and their lack of concentration defensively.

This isn’t the invincible Celtic team we’ve seen previously – they look nervous and uncertain and have been leaking goals – particularly at set pieces.

Aberdeen showed last week and in the 3-3 draw at Pittodrie in October they can cause problems.

It’s an opportunity to start the turnaround the form, the Dons are still in the mix for a third-placed finish in the league.

The issues have been addressed in terms of not scoring, changes have been made to the squad and there have been some improvements.

There is still a way to go, however, if those improvements can continue then Aberdeen can take three points on Saturday and finish the season strongly.

Kilmarnock reflections

The Dons recorded a hard-fought victory against Kilmarnock to end the goalless and winless run.

The Reds created some decent openings, but Killie had a couple of good chances as well and Nicke Kabamba should have done better with a some of his opportunities.

Joe Lewis was called into action two or three of times over the course of 90 minutes.

In the first half, the Dons controlled most of it, but, when Killie changed their shape in the second period and got support up to their strikers, it was a much more competitive affair.

Derek McInnes must have felt everything was going against him when Fraser Hornby injured his thigh in the first half.

But then things changed dramatically when Hornby’s replacement Callum Hendry puts the ball in the net with his first touch to end 573 minutes without a goal.

It’s one of those occasions in football where you can go from despair to elation in a very short period of time.

To see one of the new strikers scoring is an encouraging sign and, if Hornby’s injury doesn’t keep him out too long, there can be some optimism regarding his performance.

It was a well-contested encounter and Kilmarnock played their part when Tommy Wright changed his shape and it became much more difficult for Aberdeen to cope with.

Overall for the Dons it was a well-earned three points after a hard game.

Reds can still produce better performances

However, there is still plenty of room for improvement for Aberdeen, the squad they have got would lead me to say that.

Losing Ryan Hedges for the rest of the season was a huge blow.

The Welsh international was very consistent up until his injury and I could have seen him combining well with Florian Kamberi.

Hornby sustaining an injury was another blow, but Hendry coming on and scoring will give him a confidence boost.

Kamberi has looked good with his movement, intelligence and all-round play and I think he has improved the team in the three appearances he’s made.

© Shutterstock Feed

But certainly there is scope for better performances, scoring more goals and winning more games between now and the end of the season.

The recent run of results will have hit confidence and it can be hard when you’re not scoring, so, now that they have won against Kilmarnock, they need to build on it.

Niall McGinn can still offer so much for Aberdeen

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutter

Niall McGinn can be an important player for Aberdeen during this season’s run-in.

McGinn has been an influential player for the Dons for a number of years.

But this season he has been a bit-part player and, when the 33-year-old has been given opportunities to start, he hasn’t produced the performances we’ve seen from him in the past.

But watching him against Kilmarnock on Saturday – in what was just his eighth start this term – you see what he can give to the team.

He’s an intelligent player who gets into positions to hurt defences.

In the first half the Northern Ireland international had the opportunity to do what he is good at which is impacting the game in the opposition’s half.

But when Killie changed their shape in the second period he was getting pinned back in the wing-back role and it wasn’t a surprise when he was subbed.

McGinn can produce quality deliveries from set-pieces and open play and, while he is perhaps principally seen as someone who can create goals, he’s still very capable of scoring himself.

© SNS Group

His set-piece deliveries tend to be of a high quality and we witnessed that once again with the free-kick for Callum Hendry’s goal against Kilmarnock.

We all know what McGinn is capable of it’s just about trying to find that form.

There’s know about his ability, but it’s down to him to produce it, because he can still be a very important player this season.