Stephen Glass is building a solid spine to his Aberdeen side with signings he has made.

If the Dons manager can add a regular goalscorer then the Reds will have a solid platform for next season.

Glass has signed Scott Brown and Declan Gallagher and has moved to keep Gary Woods at Pittodrie for next term as well.

When you add those three to Joe Lewis, Andy Considine, Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie that’s a strong spine through the middle of the team.

There are still other pieces of the jigsaw to be filled in around that with the strikers being one of the pieces.

Finding a consistent goalscorer

The difficult thing will be finding that reliable goalscorer, but if Glass can find one then he will have a very solid spine to his side.

I think that will be the toughest task this summer – to bring in someone who will regularly find the back of the net.

It might be that it’s not just one striker who can fill that void, it might be that a couple are brought in and between them get the goals Aberdeen need.

At a club like Aberdeen, you’re looking for a striker you can rely on, who can at least get to double figures and beyond.

If you can have another forward player getting past double figures and midfielders chipping in as well then that’s what you want.

Ideally every manager would like to have a free-scoring striker who gets 20 goals and more, but it might be that you have a couple of strikers who between them reach those figures.

The hard part is getting these players to the club, because there aren’t many players who regularly reach those numbers and those that do are usually in demand.

You want to get somebody like Sam Cosgrove, Adam Rooney, Duncan Shearer, Frank McDougall and Joe Harper. A player who can be relied upon to score goals.

But you need to work hard to unearth and sign these players.

Aberdeen’s problem this season has been scoring goals and that’s the area they will be looking at and it’s probably the area that will be most difficult to fill.

Good business getting Gallagher and Woods signed up

Last week, the Dons completed pre-contract deals for Motherwell captain Gallagher and on-loan Oldham goalkeeper Woods and both look like positive pieces of business.

Signing Gallagher is very good business as he is an experienced defender and current Scotland international.

You add that to the signing of Brown and they are two vastly experienced international players coming into the spine of the team.

The 30-year-old’s performances in the international arena have been very good and I think it has to be looked upon as a really positive signing.

Woods has shown he is an able deputy to Joe Lewis and has done well when called upon.

He is also 30 and in the modern game you need to have a good back-up goalkeeper and the Reds have that in Woods.

They are two positive signings with experience and two players that are well-known in the Scottish game.

We’ve seen what Woods can do at Aberdeen recently and we’ve seen what Gallagher can do playing for Motherwell and Scotland.

Along with Brown, Glass and the Red Army know what these players will bring to the Dons.

Robertson’s possible Pittodrie return

Another player who has been linked with Aberdeen is defender Clark Robertson.

The 27-year-old knows the club well and he knows what is expected at Pittodrie, having come through the youth ranks before leaving in 2015.

Although it may not have worked out as he’d hoped during his first spell, he has gone away and played consistently at a good level in the English Championship and League One at Blackpool and Rotherham.

I haven’t seen him play much during that time, but I know Robertson’s character and know if he did return Aberdeen would be getting someone who is determined to help the club succeed.

I don’t see any reason why anyone that has left the club should be discounted from coming back.

People say you shouldn’t go back, but I don’t buy into that. If Glass thinks Robertson is the right man and has had him watched then it could be a positive move.

Dons can keep third place hopes alive

Aberdeen can give themselves a shot at finishing third if they beat Hibs at Pittodrie tomorrow.

The encouraging aspect is that the Dons have got themselves in a position where this game matters, because it looked like third had slipped away.

At the turn of the year, the Reds were in a great position to finish third in the Premiership.

But then they went on a really disappointing run and Hibs’ results were better.

Recently, however, Jack Ross’ side have been a bit patchy and Aberdeen have got themselves back in contention and this is the time to make a statement.

Some observers have elevated Hibs’ league season to a very high level in terms of the quality they have produced, yet Aberdeen are still in with a chance of finishing third, having been criticised in a lot of quarters for the season they’ve had.

It would be quite ironic if the Dons could finish third.

At one point Hibs looked like they would run away with third place, but Aberdeen have dug in.

They’ll be hoping to make it a torrid night for the Edinburgh outfit at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Victory would mean they sides were level on points heading into the final game of the season on Saturday, with Hibs facing Celtic at Easter Road and Aberdeen playing Rangers at Ibrox.

Even if the Dons don’t finish third, if they can take it to the last day of the season that would be a positive end to a campaign that’s been disappointing.