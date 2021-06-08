Aberdeen have appointed Zoe Ogilvie as the first female director in the club’s history and it’s a positive move.

She has worked for the Dons for a number of years in her role as director of PR company BIG Partnership.

To strengthen the board in that area with Ogilvie’s expertise is a good call.

When it comes to inclusion, as a woman she may bring some different points of view to various aspects of boardroom business.

Overall I think it will be a very positive move. Ogilvie is keen to promote the club and the good work it is doing.

Having a clear message and good engagement with supporters is important.

Sometimes things have to be handled delicately. because there can be negativity around the Reds if results aren’t up to the required standards.

But Ogilvie has a lot of experience to draw on as she becomes a director.

Ogilvie can make an important contribution

On the board of a football club you want to have a cross section of talent to guide the company forward.

You can have an opinion on everything, but your specialist subject is what you’re there for.

That was how I looked at it during my time on the board at Pittodrie.

When it came to football, playing, coaching, managing and youth development were the areas I had experience of and what I tended to stick to.

There were people far more capable than me when it came to dealing with finance and other aspects.

Everyone on the board has an area they are particularly strong in.

Although you have opinions on all aspects of what the club is doing, but your specialist subject is where you can make the greatest contribution.

With Ogilvie’s experience and expertise in marketing and communications, I’m sure she will make a big contributions in these important areas.

Appointing her as a director shows Aberdeen are determined to be an inclusive club.