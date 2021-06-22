Willie Miller: Aberdeen still need further attacking additions

Aberdeen are back in pre-season training – but there is hard work to be done off the pitch as well as on it.

The Dons still need some more summer signings, particularly in attack, with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas the only senior striker signed up right now.

Last season the big issue was the lack of goals and the lack of chances created.

A major rebuild of the Reds attack was needed and I’m sure the hunt for players will continue.

As well as having signed Emmanuel-Thomas, the Dons are still trying to bring in American striker Christian Ramirez and I would imagine they have further targets.

Aberdeen are still without a head of recruitment. That means it will be left to manager Stephen Glass and his coaching staff to identify players to bring in.

Dons don’t want to misfire this term

The forward area is the part of the team that needs to be sorted out before the season starts.

The Dons still have time, but time is running out and it’s imperative they address the situation.

A scarcity of goals was concerning during the first half of last season and it got even worse after the turn of the year.

In the second half of last season, the Reds struggled to create chances and didn’t look like they had anyone capable of converting opportunities.

It led to Derek McInnes losing his job. The new management will want to ensure Aberdeen don’t misfire this term and more additions need to be made to avoid that happening.