Willie Miller: Aberdeen new boy Teddy Jenks will be out to prove himself

Aberdeen’s latest signing Teddy Jenks has only made two first-team appearances, but hopefully he can flourish at Pittodrie.

The 19-year-old has joined the Dons on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

When it comes to any signing, you are putting the trust in the manager who is making the signing – but even more so when it comes to a young player like Jenks who is largely untested in first-team football.

The England Under-16 and U17 international isn’t a player I know much about.

Jenks must have come well recommended to the Dons from someone and hopefully he is up to the task of playing at Pittodrie.

Loan gambles can work out

Every signing is a gamble to a certain extent, but Stephen Glass must feel Jenks is capable of adding to the Aberdeen side and hopefully he’s right.

He has only played twice for Brighton’s first-team and the rest of his football in recent times has been for the Seagulls’ U23s.

The signing of Jenks may be one of the more unexpected pieces of summer business done by the Dons.

Although Jenks hasn’t played much first-team football, it’s only five years since James Maddison arrived at Pittodrie as a relative unknown.

And, following a good loan spell with Aberdeen, he has continued his rise and is now a star with Leicester City.

If Jenks can have anything close to the same impact as Maddison did in the Granite City, it will have been a good move to sign him.