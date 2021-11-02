Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News Willie Miller: Aberdeen have turned their season around with a ‘magnificent’ week By Willie Miller 02/11/2021, 11:45 am Aberdeen players celebrate with the home fans during the 2-1 defeat of Hearts. Aberdeen have turned their season around with a magnificent week that will give supporters real belief and optimism. Manager Stephen Glass always had that belief in his squad, but that had to be turned into points. Securing seven points from the triple-header against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs has put the Dons firmly back on track. Aberdeen players, management and supporters had endured testing times with a 10-game winless run. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe