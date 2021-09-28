Willie Miller: Aberdeen can kick-start season and give fans hope by exploiting Celtic’s fragility

Aberdeen must produce the evidence during October the investment in the squad will pay off going forward.

No wins in eight games does not make good reading and now the Dons face fixtures against Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee in October.

That crucial run of matches will tell us all we need to know about where Aberdeen are this season.

The Dons must show they are team capable of competing at the top end of the table.

There is a lot of noise, understandably, following the disappointing run of results which continued with a 3-2 loss at St Mirren.

The only way to put that right and give supporters hope it is still going to be a good season is by winning points from the top teams.

That can begin at Pittodrie on Sunday against a Celtic team who are looking vulnerable and frail.

Celtic are even struggling for a strong bench, which is incredible considering the resources the Parkhead club have.

Not since the management of Ronny Deila have Celtic been this vulnerable, as they are struggling to score and also keep the ball out of the back of the net.

This is an opportunity for Aberdeen to take advantage.

Beating Celtic could be a springboard for the season as it would jump the Dons above the Parkhead side in the Premiership, up into the top six and closer to the teams near the upper end of the table.

A victory on Sunday would lift everybody.

If Aberdeen want to turn all the negative noise surrounding the winless run into positive noise, then start by beating Celtic.

People have talked about a daunting October, but it offers the ideal opportunity to turn things around.

This is the chance for Aberdeen to prove they can rub shoulders with Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts.

There have been a lot of mitigating factors for Aberdeen’s recent run, but the bottom line is if you are not winning it creates a situation where supporters become restless.

I believe there is merit in sticking with the squad and trying to take the long-term view.

I still believe this is a strong Aberdeen squad, but it is clearly not firing properly in every way in every department.

It is a concern Aberdeen are leaking goals because that must not happen if you want to push at the top end of the Premiership table.

The back four is very young and it looked it when Aberdeen went down to 10 men at St Mirren following the dismissal of Teddy Jenks.

It wasn’t just the young players as experienced keeper Joe Lewis also played his part in the collapse in Paisley.

Aberdeen need to have an attacking mentality, but it cannot be forgotten that a successful team is built on a very strong defensive foundation and not losing goals.

At 11 v 11, with Aberdeen 2-1 up, it looked like they would go on to win.

When adversity arrives, such as Jenks being sent off, players must be strong enough to stand up and take on the challenge.

That didn’t happen. When St Mirren went to two up top, the defence looked very unstable and disjointed with a lack of understanding, particularly through the middle.

That is what eventually led to the collapse from 2-1 up and the points being lost.

Although there is a little inexperience in that defence, they have been given the jersey and there was an experienced defender in Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher sitting on the bench.

The manager has put faith in those defenders and, no matter what age, they must repay it by taking the challenge on board.

When St Mirren put two strikers up top, there had to be that organisation and communication to take care of them, but It wasn’t there.

You must have that cohesion through the middle of the defence and it might take a little time for centre-backs Ross McCrorie and David Bates to find that.

They are both very good players and can forge a strong partnership. However, that relationship is in its infancy and it showed at St Mirren.

Needless first yellow for Teddy Jenks

Aberdeen midfielder Teddy Jenks put himself on a sending off tightrope by picking up a needless first yellow card against St Mirren.

Jenks was ultimately sent off for a foul in the 51st minute, but it is that first yellow that was particularly frustrating as it was a silly challenge.

There was no reason for the challenge when he dumped Marcus Fraser outside the byeline.

After that booking, Jenks was walking a fine line that if he stepped over would see a second yellow and dismissal.

If I was on the pitch with Jenks, I would be asking him why he put himself in that needless position.

I would ask him why he had put himself into the situation where if he mistimed a tackle in the rest of the game he would leave himself open to being sent off.

The second yellow was not a huge infringement, but it was an infringement and another yellow.

And then Jenks had to walk.

It was slightly soft, but you cannot point the finger at referee Willie Collum and say the second yellow wasn’t deserved.

In the modern game, we all know referees are instructed to give yellow cards for infringements like that.

If Jenks has to learn anything. it is to not pick up silly bookings to put yourself on that fine line.

He stepped over it and left a team in a winning position with issues to deal with.

And it wasn’t dealt with properly and three points are gone.

Support for Joe Lewis after errors

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis needs the support of his manager in these tough times.

However, the 33-year-old also has to repay that by putting in performances we know he is capable of.

Lewis’ track record will tell everyone he is a top keeper, but the only way to prove that is by keeping mistakes to a minimum.

I am sure he will know there have been too many mistakes recently.

GOAL! St Mirren 3-2 Aberdeen (Main, 61) 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄! 💥 🗣 "It's another amazing turnaround! Extraordinary!" 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Hlk8w6nQGQ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

The mistake for St Mirren’s third goal was costly as Lewis came out for the ball and missed it.

The questions are there because of the goals that have been lost recently and Lewis’ part in them.

Lewis is the most experienced player in the back five and has to take on a lot of responsibility.

He is club captain and has to be the leader, so there is a huge responsibility with Lewis.

It is down to the manager Stephen Glass to assess Lewis’ confidence and the keeper also perhaps has to convince him he is still the same player he was.

I think most of the fans will believe that Lewis is.

GOAL! St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen (Ronan, 14) 🗣 "There's a huge slice of luck on the finish!" 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/illWBY2ri7 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

The defeat is particularly frustrating, because Aberdeen had scored twice and were creating chances.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez scored a superb header and it will be great for his confidence to get back on the score-sheet.

Ramirez has scored six times this season, which is a decent return.

However, it was ultimately all for nothing as the Dons conceded those two goals after Jenks’ red card to lose a third successive Premiership match.