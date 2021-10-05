Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass proved he can make tough decisions with right call to drop Joe Lewis By Willie Miller 05/10/2021, 11:45 am Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis. Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass displayed his managerial mettle by making the tough call to drop keeper Joe Lewis. Manager Glass has proven he is willing to take on the challenge of making difficult decisions such as replacing experienced keeper Lewis in his starting line-up. The Dons boss has shown he is willing to have that hard conversation with an experienced player like Lewis, who is club captain and ex-captain on the field. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe