Will Aberdeen’s McKenna skipper Scotland against Cyprus tomorrow?

Steve Clarke kept his cards close to his chest over who will captain Scotland against Cyprus tomorrow.

Skipper Andy Robertson has pulled out of the squad because of a niggling injury.

Addressing the media before the match in Nicosia, the first of a dead-rubber double-header in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I, Clarke told Sky Sports: “I’ll keep that one under wraps until tomorrow. It’ll obviously depend a little bit on team selection as well.

“We’re not going to give out the team today, so you’ll find out tomorrow.”

Clarke went on to say he feels like “everybody in the dressing room should be a leader” and take on elements of the captaincy.

Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna will be fancied in some quarters for the role, having skippered the Scots last summer under previous boss Alex McLeish, while Don Mikey Devlin – formerly Hamilton Accies captain – is also in the squad.