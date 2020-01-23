Why the Dons want Saturday night games

Aberdeen’s upcoming Premiership clash with Hibernian could be moved to after 7pm on a Saturday night in the club’s latest experiment to engage fans.

The Dons are in talks with their Edinburgh opponents about shifting the March 7 meeting from its 3pm slot to the evening in an attempt to bolster the attendance.

Talks are believed to be ongoing, with the transport options for Hibs fans to and from the Granite City top of the agenda.

Commercial director Rob Wicks told the Evening Express the club will take a “why not?” approach to improving the Pittodrie matchday experience and explained the rationale behind considering later kick-offs.

He said: “We’re looking at whether could we do more in terms of Saturday night or Friday night games.

“We miss two or three thousand people who are either involved in football themselves or have got a family commitment with kids’ football or other sporting activities and can’t get to the games.

“Could we, on a Friday or Saturday night, with the agreement of the visiting club, move the 3pm kick-off to 6pm or 7pm?

“We’ve got to be conscious of train times for away supporters to get back to wherever it is, Dundee, Glasgow or Edinburgh, but why not try a Friday or Saturday night game if we get Dundee in the cup or something and we all agree?

“Or Hearts or Hibs?

“It probably wouldn’t work well for an Old Firm game, but things are under way at the moment and watch this space I guess.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

On Saturday, the Merkland Stand was transformed into the 2,000-fan-strong “Red Shed” during Aberdeen’s 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Dumbarton, with the area for “active” fans praised for boosting the ground’s atmosphere.

New Dons chairman Dave Cormack, who is based in Atlanta in the United States, has been open to new initiatives since taking the reins last year as he seeks to boost fan engagement ahead of the proposed move to a new stadium at Kingsford.

He has previously talked about trialling Saturday evening matches, with later games more accessible to the following he’s eager to build across the Atlantic.

While Friday evening games have been relatively common for televised games in recent years, Aberdeen’s last Saturday night league game at Pittodrie was against Rangers in January 2002.

A potential kick-off experiment will require approval from the football authorities and Police Scotland.